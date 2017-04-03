Dynacast completes acquisition of Signicast

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Dynacast International has completed its acquisition of Hartford-based Signicast LLC.

Signicast was sold by Chicago venture capital firm Pritzker Group. The transaction closed March 31 for an undisclosed price.

Signicast makes precision investment cast components, of which it is the largest commercial manufacturer in the world. It will continue as a separate operating division of Dynacast. Signicast has 800 employees in 800,000 square feet of total space at its campuses in Brown Deer in Hartford. Its employees will join Dynacast, which now has more than 9,500 employees in 27 locations.

Dynacast manufactures precision engineered metal components. By acquiring Signicast, Dynacast will be able to provide expanded capacity in design, materials, part complexity and volume. It plans to grow the Signicast division on a global scale.

“Given Signicast’s complementary manufacturing technology, this acquisition expands our existing customer offerings and accelerates our strategic vision for growth,” said Simon Newman, chairman and chief executive officer of Dynacast. “I am pleased to be working closely with the Signicast team to ensure that the combined company continues to provide our customers with unparalleled technology, quality, and service.”