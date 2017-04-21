Diversatek merges divisions to form new entity

Sandhill Scientific and Medovations combine

by

April 21, 2017, 1:52 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/diversatek-merges-divisions-to-form-new-entity/

Milwaukee-based Diversatek Inc. announced it has combined its Sandhill Scientific and Medovations subsidiaries to form a new entity, Diversatek Healthcare.

health care system

Milwaukee-based Medovations makes endoscopy products, while Colorado-based Sandhill makes diagnostic solutions for esophageal motility disorders, anorectal motility disorders and gastroesophageal reflux disease. Medovations was acquired by Diversatek Inc. in 1983 and has since operated as an independently managed subsidiary. In 2013, Medovations acquired Sandhill, which was operating as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Diversatek Healthcare will retain the divisions’ existing offices in Highlands Ranch, Colorado and at 102 E. Keefe Ave. in Milwaukee.

All employees will be retained in the combination, said Meg Vierling, president and chief executive officer of Diversatek Healthcare. Sandhill has about 20 employees at its Colorado facility, which handles research and development, technical and clinical support and low-volume manufacturing. The Medovations facility, which has about 80 employees, will continue to provide warehouse fulfillment, sales and marketing, design and development engineering and high-volume manufacturing.

The creation of Diversatek Healthcare will strengthen the company’s presence in the gastroenterological care market, Vierling said. The goals include increasing innovative product development, as well as bolstering the product line and personalizing the patient experience.

“We really wanted to expand on the synergies and operate as a whole organization, rather than as two independent entities, to create a larger footprint in the GI space,” Vierling said.

Milwaukee-based Diversatek Inc. announced it has combined its Sandhill Scientific and Medovations subsidiaries to form a new entity, Diversatek Healthcare.

health care system

Milwaukee-based Medovations makes endoscopy products, while Colorado-based Sandhill makes diagnostic solutions for esophageal motility disorders, anorectal motility disorders and gastroesophageal reflux disease. Medovations was acquired by Diversatek Inc. in 1983 and has since operated as an independently managed subsidiary. In 2013, Medovations acquired Sandhill, which was operating as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Diversatek Healthcare will retain the divisions’ existing offices in Highlands Ranch, Colorado and at 102 E. Keefe Ave. in Milwaukee.

All employees will be retained in the combination, said Meg Vierling, president and chief executive officer of Diversatek Healthcare. Sandhill has about 20 employees at its Colorado facility, which handles research and development, technical and clinical support and low-volume manufacturing. The Medovations facility, which has about 80 employees, will continue to provide warehouse fulfillment, sales and marketing, design and development engineering and high-volume manufacturing.

The creation of Diversatek Healthcare will strengthen the company’s presence in the gastroenterological care market, Vierling said. The goals include increasing innovative product development, as well as bolstering the product line and personalizing the patient experience.

“We really wanted to expand on the synergies and operate as a whole organization, rather than as two independent entities, to create a larger footprint in the GI space,” Vierling said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should the government ban airlines from overbooking flights?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Built to sell

Stories of successful exits

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies
Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies

The happiness factor: Why employee wellbeing boosts the bottomline

by Paul Nobile

A business owner’s path to financial independence
A business owner’s path to financial independence

Where are you on the path to financial freedom?

by Joel Nettesheim

Compliance, straight up
Compliance, straight up

Supply chain compliance: What importers and exporters should know

by Robert Gardenier

When It comes to 831(b) captives, look beyond the headlines
When It comes to 831(b) captives, look beyond the headlines

Used appropriately, captive insurance can provide great benefits

by Brad Reitzner

M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years
M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years

Some business best practices never change

by Robert Gardenier

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

IBAW hosts Congressman Glenn Grothman -“Washington Update”
Wisconsin Club

04/21/20177:00 am-9:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

Eight Things You Need to Know About WI Sales & Use Tax
WICPA Training Center

04/25/20177:30 am-10:00 am

Business Health Care Group's Spring Learning Event
Briggs & Stratton Auditorium

04/26/20178:00 am-10:30 am

The Womens Center 40th Anniversary Luncheon
Italian Community Center

04/26/201711:00 am-1:30 pm