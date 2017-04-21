Diversatek merges divisions to form new entity

Milwaukee-based Diversatek Inc. announced it has combined its Sandhill Scientific and Medovations subsidiaries to form a new entity, Diversatek Healthcare.

Milwaukee-based Medovations makes endoscopy products, while Colorado-based Sandhill makes diagnostic solutions for esophageal motility disorders, anorectal motility disorders and gastroesophageal reflux disease. Medovations was acquired by Diversatek Inc. in 1983 and has since operated as an independently managed subsidiary. In 2013, Medovations acquired Sandhill, which was operating as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Diversatek Healthcare will retain the divisions’ existing offices in Highlands Ranch, Colorado and at 102 E. Keefe Ave. in Milwaukee.

All employees will be retained in the combination, said Meg Vierling, president and chief executive officer of Diversatek Healthcare. Sandhill has about 20 employees at its Colorado facility, which handles research and development, technical and clinical support and low-volume manufacturing. The Medovations facility, which has about 80 employees, will continue to provide warehouse fulfillment, sales and marketing, design and development engineering and high-volume manufacturing.

The creation of Diversatek Healthcare will strengthen the company’s presence in the gastroenterological care market, Vierling said. The goals include increasing innovative product development, as well as bolstering the product line and personalizing the patient experience.

“We really wanted to expand on the synergies and operate as a whole organization, rather than as two independent entities, to create a larger footprint in the GI space,” Vierling said.