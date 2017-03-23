Dewitt Ross & Stevens adds The Schroeder Group

Madison-based DeWitt Ross & Stevens S.C. plans to add Waukesha-based The Schroeder Group S.C., Attorneys at Law to its practice.

The Schroeder Group’s seven attorneys will join DeWitt Ross on April 1 and the combined firm will operate under the DeWitt Ross name. Schroeder Group was founded in 1998 and practices in the areas of corporate, commercial and finance, employment, litigation, real estate, tax and estate planning.

“DeWitt shares the same values we do, with a strong emphasis on client service,” said John Yentz, former president and managing partner at The Schroeder Group. “We recognized the opportunity to further strengthen and expand the legal services offered to our clients by joining practices.”

DeWitt Ross, which has a location and Brookfield and a Minneapolis affiliate under the DeWitt Mackall Crounse & Moore S.C. moniker, now has almost 140 employees. The company said the combination will aid in its talent recruitment efforts.

“The firms share similar business structures, strong financial health, close attorney relationships and a compatible approach to delivering top-notch legal services,” said Bradley Fulton, president and managing partner of DeWitt.

The firm will retain its Brookfield office and The Schroeder Group’s Waukesha office until the two are combined in a new, larger location in the fall, Yentz said. The new location is in Brookfield’s Bishops Woods office park, which is where DeWitt’s current office is located.