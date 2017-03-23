Dewitt Ross & Stevens adds The Schroeder Group

Waukesha firm to join DeWitt’s Brookfield office

by

March 23, 2017, 11:25 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/dewitt-ross-stevens-combines-with-the-schroeder-group/

Madison-based DeWitt Ross & Stevens S.C. plans to add Waukesha-based The Schroeder Group S.C., Attorneys at Law to its practice.

Law-384066283-shutterstock

The Schroeder Group’s seven attorneys will join DeWitt Ross on April 1 and the combined firm will operate under the DeWitt Ross name. Schroeder Group was founded in 1998 and practices in the areas of corporate, commercial and finance, employment, litigation, real estate, tax and estate planning.

“DeWitt shares the same values we do, with a strong emphasis on client service,” said John Yentz, former president and managing partner at The Schroeder Group. “We recognized the opportunity to further strengthen and expand the legal services offered to our clients by joining practices.”

DeWitt Ross, which has a location and Brookfield and a Minneapolis affiliate under the DeWitt Mackall Crounse & Moore S.C. moniker, now has almost 140 employees. The company said the combination will aid in its talent recruitment efforts.

“The firms share similar business structures, strong financial health, close attorney relationships and a compatible approach to delivering top-notch legal services,” said Bradley Fulton, president and managing partner of DeWitt.

The firm will retain its Brookfield office and The Schroeder Group’s Waukesha office until the two are combined in a new, larger location in the fall, Yentz said. The new location is in Brookfield’s Bishops Woods office park, which is where DeWitt’s current office is located.

Madison-based DeWitt Ross & Stevens S.C. plans to add Waukesha-based The Schroeder Group S.C., Attorneys at Law to its practice.

Law-384066283-shutterstock

The Schroeder Group’s seven attorneys will join DeWitt Ross on April 1 and the combined firm will operate under the DeWitt Ross name. Schroeder Group was founded in 1998 and practices in the areas of corporate, commercial and finance, employment, litigation, real estate, tax and estate planning.

“DeWitt shares the same values we do, with a strong emphasis on client service,” said John Yentz, former president and managing partner at The Schroeder Group. “We recognized the opportunity to further strengthen and expand the legal services offered to our clients by joining practices.”

DeWitt Ross, which has a location and Brookfield and a Minneapolis affiliate under the DeWitt Mackall Crounse & Moore S.C. moniker, now has almost 140 employees. The company said the combination will aid in its talent recruitment efforts.

“The firms share similar business structures, strong financial health, close attorney relationships and a compatible approach to delivering top-notch legal services,” said Bradley Fulton, president and managing partner of DeWitt.

The firm will retain its Brookfield office and The Schroeder Group’s Waukesha office until the two are combined in a new, larger location in the fall, Yentz said. The new location is in Brookfield’s Bishops Woods office park, which is where DeWitt’s current office is located.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Do you support the bill backed by Speaker Paul Ryan to repeal and replace Obamacare?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Heroin at work

Opioid epidemic can spread into the office

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Expanding? Tap into local resources
Expanding? Tap into local resources

Connections, coaching and incentives available to Wisconsin businesses

by Jerry Schlitz

Do your foreign offices have the right insurance coverages?
Do your foreign offices have the right insurance coverages?

What you don’t know can hurt you

by Jim Yeager

Facts on fluoride: Q&A with Dr. George Koumaras
Facts on fluoride: Q&A with Dr. George Koumaras

Health rumors and theories can be scary, but let's look at the data

by Paul Nobile

Getting content marketing right the first time
Getting content marketing right the first time

Seven steps to success

by Robert Wendt

The winds of economic and political change are blowing
The winds of economic and political change are blowing

What it means for Wisconsin companies

by David Werner

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

"Navigate" Sales Workshop
C2

03/23/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Voices of Leadership: Malala Fund co-founder Shiza Shahid
Mount Mary University

03/28/20177:30 am-10:00 am

Reviving the Dream Celebration
InterContinental Hotel

03/30/201712:00 am

Complimentary HR Law Seminar: Going Back to the Basics!
Country Springs Hotel

04/05/20178:00 am-10:30 am

Diversity & Inclusion Leadership
Harley-Davidson Museum

04/06/20177:30 am-12:00 pm