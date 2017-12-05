Dedicated Computing to sell Enterprise division

Waukesha-based Dedicated Computing LLC has sold its Enterprise division to Wausau-based RMM Solutions. The transaction closed Dec. 1 for an undisclosed price.

RMM’s Milwaukee market office in Waukesha will be closed and those functions will be combined into the office in Wauwatosa currently occupied by Dedicated Computing. RMM also will acquire Dedicated’s office in Appleton. RMM has 52 employees, and will add about 30 more with the Enterprise acquisition.

RMM now has offices in Wauwatosa, Wausau, Rhinelander and Appleton. Founded in 2002, the company provides commercial managed IT services, physical security, video conferencing, VOIP, virtualization, wireless, network design and disaster recovery services. Its annual revenue is about $14 million.

Dedicated will move any unrelated operations in Wauwatosa and Appleton into its Waukesha headquarters office. The company, which has about 200 employees, will now focus just on providing original design manufacturing of proprietary computing systems in the global health care, life sciences, training and simulation and industrial markets. Its Enterprise division provided business IT solutions.

“Last year when we opened our Milwaukee office, we recognized southeast Wisconsin as a strategic market for us,” said Rimon Moses, owner and chief executive officer of RMM Solutions. “By adding Dedicated’s Enterprise division to the RMM Solutions team, we expand our client base, gain a knowledgeable team of employees and increase our recognition in the Milwaukee and Appleton markets. With this acquisition, we expand our solution offerings, continually providing world-class technology expertise to businesses throughout Wisconsin.”

“Our OEM customers are building products that save lives, train people to save lives and improve the lives of others,” said Don Schlidt, president and CEO of Dedicated Computing. “Our employees, products, suppliers and processes are all focused to meet the high standards required by our OEM customers, which enables us to fulfill our mission of ‘powering the world’s most important devices.’”