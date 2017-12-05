Dedicated Computing to sell Enterprise division

RMM Solutions gains 30 employees in deal

December 05, 2017, 12:11 PM

Waukesha-based Dedicated Computing LLC has sold its Enterprise division to Wausau-based RMM Solutions. The transaction closed Dec. 1 for an undisclosed price.

RMM’s Milwaukee market office in Waukesha will be closed and those functions will be combined into the office in Wauwatosa currently occupied by Dedicated Computing. RMM also will acquire Dedicated’s office in Appleton. RMM has 52 employees, and will add about 30 more with the Enterprise acquisition.

RMM now has offices in Wauwatosa, Wausau, Rhinelander and Appleton. Founded in 2002, the company provides commercial managed IT services, physical security, video conferencing, VOIP, virtualization, wireless, network design and disaster recovery services. Its annual revenue is about $14 million.

Dedicated will move any unrelated operations in Wauwatosa and Appleton into its Waukesha headquarters office. The company, which has about 200 employees, will now focus just on providing original design manufacturing of proprietary computing systems in the global health care, life sciences, training and simulation and industrial markets. Its Enterprise division provided business IT solutions.

“Last year when we opened our Milwaukee office, we recognized southeast Wisconsin as a strategic market for us,” said Rimon Moses, owner and chief executive officer of RMM Solutions. “By adding Dedicated’s Enterprise division to the RMM Solutions team, we expand our client base, gain a knowledgeable team of employees and increase our recognition in the Milwaukee and Appleton markets. With this acquisition, we expand our solution offerings, continually providing world-class technology expertise to businesses throughout Wisconsin.”

“Our OEM customers are building products that save lives, train people to save lives and improve the lives of others,” said Don Schlidt, president and CEO of Dedicated Computing. “Our employees, products, suppliers and processes are all focused to meet the high standards required by our OEM customers, which enables us to fulfill our mission of ‘powering the world’s most important devices.’”

Don’t let holiday stress get the best of you
Don’t let holiday stress get the best of you

Planning ahead can help you head off the tension at the pass

by Paul Nobile

Set your business up for success
Set your business up for success

Our year-end checklist can help you prepare for a successful 2018

by Jim Flanagan

Taking a fact-based, data-driven approach to building effective employee retention programs
Taking a fact-based, data-driven approach to building effective employee retention programs

Retaining a motivated and engaged workforce is crucial to the success of Wisconsin manufacturers

by Thomas O'Rourke

Workplace stress? Try building resilience
Workplace stress? Try building resilience

Resilience increases a person’s ability to live a positive life

by Pauline Krutilla, CEAP

Mental health at your fingertips (literally)
Mental health at your fingertips (literally)

Convenient access for non-emergency health issues

by Paul Nobile

