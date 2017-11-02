David Herro to headline SecureFuture’s 2018 Investment Conference

David Herro, an international finance leader with Wisconsin ties, will headline the 2018 Investment Conference, an annual fundraiser for Milwaukee nonprofit SecureFutures that convenes investors from the Midwest.

The 10th anniversary event will be held May 17 at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Milwaukee.

Herro is partner, deputy chairman, portfolio manager and chief investment officer of international equity at Harris Associates, a Chicago-based investment company. In 2016, Herro was named Morningstar’s International Stock Fund Manager of the Year in the U.S.

“David is recognized as an investment leader, not just in Wisconsin, but across the country. He is an incredible keynote to mark the 10th anniversary of this event, which helps so many teens in our programs,” said Brenda Campbell, president and CEO of SecureFutures.

Herro received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and a master’s degree from UW-Milwaukee. He previously worked in portfolio manager roles at the State of Wisconsin Investment Board and The Principal Financial Group.

“The Investment Conference has grown over the last decade into an event that drives regional and national financial conversations,” Herro said. “There is momentum from this conference’s history, speakers and fundraising efforts. I’m excited to share my experiences as the keynote.”

Previous keynote speakers have included David Einhorn, Bill Ackman, Byron Trott, Jim Chanos and Ricky Sandler.

In the past nine years, the annual conference has raised more than $1.5 million for SecureFutures, formerly known as Make A Difference – Wisconsin, which provides teens with financial literacy education.