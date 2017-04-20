Citizens Bank to donate $125,000 in 2017

Mukwonago-based Citizens Bank this year will donate a total of $125,ooo to various efforts through corporate donations, community support and sponsorships, and individual giveaways.

The bank is in the second month of its yearlong “125 Years of Giving Back, Looking Forward” campaign to celebrate its 125th anniversary.

“Serving personal and business customers in southeastern Wisconsin for 125 years, throughout every stage of life and business, means everything to us and we’re pleased to make a positive impact in our community today and for the future,” said Charlie Miller, chief executive officer of Citizens Bank.

The campaign’s monthly “Kick-Start Your Dreams” Sweepstakes is open to the public and awards individual participants with $125 to support their financial goals. Community members can sign up for the sweepstakes on Citizens Bank’s website.

Citizens Bank awarded the first giveaways last month to two Mukwonago residents saving money for graduate school and home improvement projects.

“We understand the financial considerations that come along in different stages of our lives, from education and careers, to families and retirement, as well as the different cycles that affect business owners,” said Doug Bruins, president of Citizens Bank. “We’re excited to help individuals and businesses continue to invest in their futures with these $125 gestures.”

Citizens Bank has nine branches southwest of Milwaukee. Its assets total about $708.7 million.