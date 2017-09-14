Chrystal named CEO of Wisconsin Bank & Trust

Kevin Tenpas, president and chief executive officer of Wisconsin Bank & Trust, is switching places with his peer at Rocky Mountain Bank in Billings, Montana.

Tenpas will become president and CEO of Rocky Mountain on Jan. 1, and Curtis Chrystal will become president and CEO of Madison-based Wisconsin Bank & Trust the same day. The banks are both owned by Dubuque, Iowa-based Heartland Financial USA Inc.

Chrystal has more than 35 years of banking experience, and has also served as president and CEO of banks in Iowa and Kansas. He holds a degree from Iowa State University and the University of Wisconsin Graduate School of Banking.

“We are excited to have Curtis join our executive leadership team,” said J. Cory Recknor, chairman of the Wisconsin Bank board. “His industry experience, operational know-how and commitment to the community will be invaluable as we continue to deliver banking, investment and insurance solutions to Wisconsin residents and businesses. His background includes significant expertise in commercial lending, commercial real estate and agricultural lending.”

Tenpas joined Wisconsin Bank & Trust in 1998 and has more than 30 years of banking experience. He was promoted to his leadership role in 2013.

“We are excited to have Kevin join our executive leadership team. He has extensive experience in all aspects of banking and a proven track record of developing deep client relationships and contributing to the vibrancy and vitality of the community. Kevin’s passion for our clients and our employees, and his forward looking focus, makes him perfectly suited to lead our banking strategy and deliver on our mission to help our clients succeed,” said Wallace Anderson, chairman of Rocky Mountain Bank.

Wisconsin Bank & Trust has more than $1 billion in assets and $900 million in commercial and agriculture loans. It has 17 Wisconsin branches. Rocky Mountain Bank has about $476 million in assets and 11 Montana branches. Heartland Financial has more than $9.6 billion in assets and 121 bank branches in 12 states.

“While I am sad to leave Montana, this move takes my wife and me back home and brings our families closer together,” Chrystal said. “I will always have very fond memories of the people and incredible places in Montana and will miss weekly golf with Wally and the friends I have made.”