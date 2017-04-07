Charles E. Kubly Foundation appoints new executive director

Ann Homstad chosen to lead organization

by

April 07, 2017, 12:42 PM

Ann Homstad has been appointed the new executive director of the Charles E. Kubly Foundation.

The nonprofit organization, founded in 2003, supports mental health awareness and suicide prevention through fundraisers and grants and was started in honor of the late Charlie Kubly who died by suicide at age 28.

Homstad, as executive director, will establish relationships with nonprofits focused on mental health initiatives city and state-wide. She will also guide the foundation’s grant program that has funded over 230 grants totaling more than $1.8 million for various projects addressing mental health.

“The foundation is very excited to have Ann as the new executive director,” Kris Rick, the foundation’s business manager said. “She is very well respected in the community with her volunteerism and reputable work and will bring lots of knowledge to her position.”

Prior to Homstad’s appointment, she worked for 11 years on Johnson Bank’s Private Banking Team and has been involved with Impact100 Greater Milwaukee, Gilda’s Club Southeastern Wisconsin and the Junior League of Milwaukee.

