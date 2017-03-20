Central Payment of Wisconsin moving to Sheboygan, adding jobs

Central Payment of Wisconsin is moving from Plymouth to downtown Sheboygan and plans to add more than 20 positions to its staff.

Founded in 2009, Central Payment of Wisconsin outgrew its space in Plymouth and now occupies about 7,000 square feet of space at 728 Pennsylvania Ave. in downtown Sheboygan. The company offers turnkey merchant services including credit card machines, point of sale systems, and virtual and monile terminals.

The company says it is the only Wisconsin-based firm to provide comprehensive credit card processing merchant services by servicing all accounts in house.

Nick Korthals, CPayWI president, said in a statement the company is adding more than 20 full-time positions to its call center and sales operations with additional job growth planned in the next two years.

CPayWI says it offers benefits including flexible hours, a healthy bonus structure, fitness center memberships, monthly car washes, massages and an onsite children’s room where parents can have their kids if school lets out early or is canceled so they can start or finish their shifts.

“The benefit of working for my firm is the ability to be in the driver’s seat of each and everyone’s own future, with so much room to grow and new positions opening all the time who knows where you could end up here, beyond that the work environment is unlike any typical job environment, we are very friendly and believe in picking each other up in order to achieve success,” Korthals said.

The company is hosting a job fair Wednesday to fill open positions. More information is available here.