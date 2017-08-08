Caring with Honor launches to provide in-home senior care

Scasny raises $210,000 for latest venture

by

August 08, 2017, 1:07 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/caring-with-honor-launches-to-provide-in-home-senior-care/

An experienced health insurance executive has formed a new company to provide in-home, non-medical senior care.

Ronald Scasny formed Milwaukee-based Caring with Honor LLC in May. He recruits retired military and police as caregivers. The company, which provides companion and personal care services such as bathing, meal preparation and light housework, now has 17 employees and five clients.

“The big things that everyone’s concerned about…you want to keep (seniors) out of the emergency room, you want to keep them from being readmitted to the hospital,” he said. “You are making sure that there aren’t loose rugs and loose extension cords and other safety hazards,” and they’re taking their medications.

Scasny said he recruits former cops and soldiers because they retire relatively early, but still want to work in a different capacity.

“They want to keep working but they don’t want to be security guards or body guards,” Scasny said. “They want to use their 30-plus years of experience to do something good for the community.”

Caring with Honor recently completed a $210,000 funding round to finance its first two years of operation.

Scasny previously owned three Comfort Keepers franchises, which also provides in-home senior care. He also was president of West Allis-based Medicaid managed care organization Abri Health Plan Inc., which was acquired by Molina Healthcare Inc. in 2010. Scasny currently is president of Milwaukee-based Scas Management Group LLC, which offers backroom administrative services to insurance plans, and an owner of Brookfield-based Trilogy Health Insurance, a Medicaid HMO.

He established Caring with Honor because he saw a need in the marketplace.

“You look at 10,000 baby boomers a year retiring and in need of non-medical home care, there’s just such an opportunity there,” Scasny said.

