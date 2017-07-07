BuySeasons HQ sells for $18.5 million

Company acquired by Rubie’s Costume Co. last week

by

July 07, 2017, 1:50 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/buyseasons-hq-sells-for-18-5-million/

The BuySeasons Inc. corporate headquarters and warehouse in New Berlin has sold to an affiliate of Rubie’s Costume Co. for $18.5 million, according to state records.

BuySeasons corporate headquarters in New Berlin

The sale is part of Rubie’s acquisition of BuySeasons, which closed on June 30 and was announced July 5.

The nearly 35-acre property at 5915 S. Moorland Road has an assessed value of roughly $22.8 million. It includes a 470,000-square-foot warehouse used by the online costume retailer.

Other terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

In announcing the acquisition, Rubie’s executies said BuySeasons would allow the New York-based company to improve its fulfillment operations.

BuySeasons chief executive officer Rick Barton said the sale would allow BuySeasons to increase its product offerings and enhance worldwide sourcing.

The company has sought to diversify its offerings in recent years amid increased competition from brick-and-mortar and online retailers. Revenue has fallen from $83 million in 2014 to $73 million in 2015 and $52 million last year.

BizTimes reported on the potential sale of BuySeasons the day before the sale closed after a former company vice president sued over the use of software she had developed before she was hired.

