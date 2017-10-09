Burlington’s RexCon acquired for $26 million

Astec Industries adds another area company to portfolio

by

October 09, 2017, 1:18 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/burlingtons-rexcon-acquired-for-26-million/

Burlington-based RexCon LLC has been sold for $26 million by Jake Jacobs and Mike Redmond to Chattanooga, Tennessee-based industrial conglomerate Astec Industries Inc.

RexCon is a leading manufacturer of stationary and portable central mix and ready mix concrete batch plants, concrete mixers and concrete paving equipment. The company engineers and designs custom production systems, complete with batch plants, mixers, water heaters and chillers, ice production and delivery systems, material handling conveyors, gensets and power distribution, cement silos and screws, central dust collection, aggregate heating and cooling systems, batch automation controls and batch office trailers.

Astec completed the purchase using cash on hand. RexCon will continue to operate as a subsidiary of Astec in the same location, with the same approximately 70 employees, and will be integrated into Astec’s energy group, said Stephen Anderson, vice president of administration at Astec. The company also owns Telsmith in Mequon, which is part of the aggregate and mining group, and Dillman in Prairie du Chien, which is part of the infrastructure group, but it does not plan to combine their operations, he said.

Since Astec is a world leader in asphalt plant production equipment, the acquisition of RexCon allows for “excellent cross-selling opportunity,” Anderson said.

“We are very pleased to welcome RexCon to the Astec Industries family of companies. The acquisition of RexCon reflects our stated strategy to drive focused growth, both organically and through acquisitions of strong companies that serve the infrastructure, aggregate and mining, and energy industries,” said Benjamin Brock, chief executive officer of Astec Industries.“RexCon is a successful, profitable company with a reputation for innovative technology and dependable, quality products. We are a match culturally and in our approach to business. We thank the owners, Jake Jacobs and Mike Redmond, for their collaborative efforts in finalizing this transaction, and we are pleased that they will continue to run and work to grow RexCon as a part of Astec Industries, joining our energy group.”

Astec acquired the RexCon facility and 26-acre property at 2841 Whiting Road from Erin Commercial Properties LLC on Oct. 6 for $5.3 million, according to state real estate records. Anderson said the purchase was part of the overall acquisition price.

Burlington-based RexCon LLC has been sold for $26 million by Jake Jacobs and Mike Redmond to Chattanooga, Tennessee-based industrial conglomerate Astec Industries Inc.

RexCon is a leading manufacturer of stationary and portable central mix and ready mix concrete batch plants, concrete mixers and concrete paving equipment. The company engineers and designs custom production systems, complete with batch plants, mixers, water heaters and chillers, ice production and delivery systems, material handling conveyors, gensets and power distribution, cement silos and screws, central dust collection, aggregate heating and cooling systems, batch automation controls and batch office trailers.

Astec completed the purchase using cash on hand. RexCon will continue to operate as a subsidiary of Astec in the same location, with the same approximately 70 employees, and will be integrated into Astec’s energy group, said Stephen Anderson, vice president of administration at Astec. The company also owns Telsmith in Mequon, which is part of the aggregate and mining group, and Dillman in Prairie du Chien, which is part of the infrastructure group, but it does not plan to combine their operations, he said.

Since Astec is a world leader in asphalt plant production equipment, the acquisition of RexCon allows for “excellent cross-selling opportunity,” Anderson said.

“We are very pleased to welcome RexCon to the Astec Industries family of companies. The acquisition of RexCon reflects our stated strategy to drive focused growth, both organically and through acquisitions of strong companies that serve the infrastructure, aggregate and mining, and energy industries,” said Benjamin Brock, chief executive officer of Astec Industries.“RexCon is a successful, profitable company with a reputation for innovative technology and dependable, quality products. We are a match culturally and in our approach to business. We thank the owners, Jake Jacobs and Mike Redmond, for their collaborative efforts in finalizing this transaction, and we are pleased that they will continue to run and work to grow RexCon as a part of Astec Industries, joining our energy group.”

Astec acquired the RexCon facility and 26-acre property at 2841 Whiting Road from Erin Commercial Properties LLC on Oct. 6 for $5.3 million, according to state real estate records. Anderson said the purchase was part of the overall acquisition price.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the federal government end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Women leaders drive Milwaukee economic development organizations

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Ransomware: The new business nightmare
Ransomware: The new business nightmare

These cyberattacks are targeting both personal machines and business networks

by Brian Danzinger

5 best practices for successful product development and innovation
5 best practices for successful product development and innovation

Customer insight is critical to excellence

by David Vedder

Breast cancer screenings
Breast cancer screenings

Twenty percent is just too high

by Paul Nobile

Safeguard your business from fraud
Safeguard your business from fraud

It’s important to be proactive about preventing fraud

by Melinda Toy

Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future
Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future

New BizTimes Milwaukee publication aids students in transition to careers in Wisconsin

by Dan Meyer

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

TEMPO Milwaukee's Annual Leadership Event with Porter Gale
Pfister Hotel

10/12/20177:00 am-9:30 am

How to Make Your Website Go “Ka-ching! Ka-ching! WBON/WWE
Radisson Hotel Milwaukee West

10/13/201712:00 am-10:30 am

Celebrity Waiters Dinner - Featuring the Milwaukee Admirals
Wisconsin Club

10/18/201712:00 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

10/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Inventing Our Way to Wisconsins Future Conference 2017
Country Springs Hotel

10/19/20178:30 am-4:00 pm