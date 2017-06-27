Brookdale sells North Point Senior Living

California firm buys Kenosha assisted living facility

June 27, 2017, 12:54 PM

North Point Senior Living in Kenosha was sold by Brookdale Senior Living Solutions June 16 to Mission Viejo, California-based The Ensign Group Inc.

The Ensign Group operates more than 300 skilled nursing, rehabilitative care services, home health care, hospice care and assisted living facilities nationwide. Brookdale operates 16 senior living facilities in Wisconsin and more than 1,000 communities across the country.

North Point is a 19-unit assisted living facility located at 10108 74th St. in Kenosha. Its real estate and operations were included in the transaction.

Ensign also acquired Fond du Lac’s Maple Meadows Assisted Living, Oshkosh’s Lakepoint Villa Assisted Living and two Texas senior living facilities in the deal.  All were previously operated by Brentwood, Tennessee-based Brookdale. Their combined occupancy rate is 80 percent.

“These acquisitions will add to our expanding senior housing footprint in Texas while simultaneously leveraging the talent of our senior living operators in Wisconsin,” said Christopher Christensen, president and chief executive officer of Ensign. “While we remain selective when looking at potential acquisitions, we continue to find quality, accretive opportunities in senior housing, skilled nursing, home health, hospice and other post-acute businesses.”

“We are looking forward to these additions and to building on the reputation Brookdale established by improving on the comfort and wellness of each of our residents and their families,” said John Gurrieri, president of Bridgestone Living LLC, Ensign’s senior housing subsidiary.

