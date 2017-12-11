Briggs & Stratton acquires Nebraska manufacturer

Wauwatosa-based Briggs & Stratton Corp. has acquired the assets of Ground Logic Inc. The transaction closed today.

Lincoln, Nebraska-based Ground Logic designs and manufactures premium stand-on commercial spreaders and spreader/sprayers used to apply fertilizer and pesticide/herbicide to lawns. The products are targeted to consumer and commercial customers maintaining medium and large properties.

Briggs did not reveal the financial terms of the transaction. It was financed with cash on hand, and the company does not expect the deal to have a significant impact on its 2018 profit or cash flows.

“This acquisition supports Briggs & Stratton’s strategy to ‘fill out the trailer’ of the commercial lawn and turf professional, with highly-regarded products that are built to stand up to the toughest working demands,” said Harold Redman, senior vice president and group president – Turf & Consumer Products at Briggs & Stratton. “We will be able to use our industry-leading global distribution network to accelerate growth and are eager to add these products to our portfolio of outdoor power equipment to help commercial business owners get the job done.”

Ground Logic was sold by Brice Crawford. The company has seven employees, none of whom will be transferred to Briggs, said Miriah Zajic, vice president of operations at Ground Logic.

“(Crawford) will provide the design work for a couple of years,” Zajic said.

But all of the employees will continue to work at Ground Logic sister company Rogue 10, which makes all-terrain products.

The acquisition of Ground Logic will allow Briggs & Stratton to complete its turf product line, Zajic said. With six spreader types, Ground Logic has a larger product line than many of its competitors.

Briggs & Stratton is the largest manufacturer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment in the world. It also manufactures power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products. The company reported $1.8 billion in fiscal 2017 revenue.