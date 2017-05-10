Brian Grossman named Chase Wisconsin market leader

Succeeds Jim Popp in role

by

May 10, 2017, 7:38 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/brian-grossman-named-chase-wisconsin-market-leader/

Brian Grossman has been promoted to region manager of middle market banking for Wisconsin at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grossman

Grossman will be the top executive for middle market banking across Wisconsin for Chase. He succeeds Jim Popp, who in March was named president of Racine-based Johnson Bank and executive vice president of Johnson Financial Group. Popp worked at JPMorgan Chase for 29 years, most recently as market president for Chase Bank in Wisconsin and Minnesota and managing director for Chase Middle Market Banking in Wisconsin.

Grossman, previously a managing director in corporate client banking serving clients in Wisconsin and Minnesota, started his career in Chase’s middle market division in Madison. He has worked at the company for 22 years, gaining experience in a variety of roles.

A Wisconsin native, Grossman holds a bachelor’s of business administration degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a master’s of business administration from Marquette University.

“We’ve been serving the Wisconsin market since 1839 and we are proud to have a Wisconsin native with strong ties to the local business community and residents as market leader,” said Tony Maggiore, who leads the Midwest segment for middle market banking. “Brian’s Midwest work ethic and integrity is integral to serving customers, cultivating exceptional employees and providing leadership in the community.”

Grossman lives in downtown Milwaukee and will continue to work out of the Chase tower.

New York-based JPMorgan Chase, which has about $2.5 trillion in assets, has about 1,450 employees in the Milwaukee market.

