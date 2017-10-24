Bank Mutual shareholders approve acquisition by Associated Bank

Executive compensation plans also approved

by

October 24, 2017, 11:47 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/bank-mutual-shareholders-approve-acquisition-by-associated-bank/

Shareholders of Brown Deer-based Bank Mutual Corp. voted Tuesday to approve the acquisition of the company by Green Bay-based Associated Banc-Corp. during a special meeting.

Bank Mutual headquarters

The Bank Mutual headquarters in Brown Deer.

Associated plans to acquire Bank Mutual for $482 million as part of a deal announced in July. The transaction is expected to close early in 2018 but is still subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

Preliminary vote totals were not immediately released.

Shareholders also approved an advisory resolution on potential change-in-control payments for Bank Mutual executives. The largest payment would be $1.7 million for David Baumgarten, Bank Mutual president and chief executive officer. Other named executive officers could receive payments in between $350,000 and roughly $410,000.

Baumgarten will become a consultant to Associated president and CEO Philip Flynn once the transaction closes and will work in client retention, employee engagement and community activities.

The combination of two of Wisconsin’s largest banks is expected to result in the closure of three dozen branches that are in close proximity to other branches. The closures include 28 Bank Mutual branches and eight Associated Bank branches.

It would also mark the end of Bank Mutual’s search for potential mergers. The company acknowledged considering a variety of possible combinations recently and approached 10 other banks about a potential merger before settling on Associated.

Shareholders of Brown Deer-based Bank Mutual Corp. voted Tuesday to approve the acquisition of the company by Green Bay-based Associated Banc-Corp. during a special meeting.

Bank Mutual headquarters

The Bank Mutual headquarters in Brown Deer.

Associated plans to acquire Bank Mutual for $482 million as part of a deal announced in July. The transaction is expected to close early in 2018 but is still subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

Preliminary vote totals were not immediately released.

Shareholders also approved an advisory resolution on potential change-in-control payments for Bank Mutual executives. The largest payment would be $1.7 million for David Baumgarten, Bank Mutual president and chief executive officer. Other named executive officers could receive payments in between $350,000 and roughly $410,000.

Baumgarten will become a consultant to Associated president and CEO Philip Flynn once the transaction closes and will work in client retention, employee engagement and community activities.

The combination of two of Wisconsin’s largest banks is expected to result in the closure of three dozen branches that are in close proximity to other branches. The closures include 28 Bank Mutual branches and eight Associated Bank branches.

It would also mark the end of Bank Mutual’s search for potential mergers. The company acknowledged considering a variety of possible combinations recently and approached 10 other banks about a potential merger before settling on Associated.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Will Milwaukee officials attract enough sponsors to pay for the entire operating cost of the streetcar?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Get ready for AI

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Is your business prepared for a cyberattack?
Is your business prepared for a cyberattack?

Having an incident response plan can help mitigate damages

by Melinda Toy

Top 5 best practices for a seamless CAD implementation
Top 5 best practices for a seamless CAD implementation

How to get the most value out of your CAD system

by David Vedder

Why population health management matters to employers
Why population health management matters to employers

Value should be the framework for performance improvement in health care

by Fred Brodsky, MD

Another fall, another flu season, another plea for vaccinations
Another fall, another flu season, another plea for vaccinations

Less than half of Americans are getting this simple, safe and effective vaccine

by Paul Nobile

Ransomware: The new business nightmare
Ransomware: The new business nightmare

These cyberattacks are targeting both personal machines and business networks

by Brian Danzinger

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Business Health Care Group Annual Meeting
Italian Community Center

10/24/20178:00 am-11:00 am

Optimizing building control systems
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

10/25/20178:30 am-4:00 pm

WCREW Showcase Awards 2017
Harley-Davidson Museum®, The Garage

10/26/20175:00 pm-8:30 pm

Marquette University Business Leaders Forum
Marquette University Alumni Memorial Union

11/01/201711:45 am-2:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am