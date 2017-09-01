Bank Mutual sells real estate to Marine Credit Union

Nets $2.9 million for buildings in five-branch deal

by

September 01, 2017, 12:16 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/bank-mutual-sells-real-estate-to-marine-credit-union/

Brown Deer-based Bank Mutual Corp. has completed the sale of five of its branch buildings to La Crosse-based Marine Credit Union for about $2.9 million.

The Bank Mutual branch on Douglas Avenue in Racine, which was acquired by Marine Credit Union last month.

The transaction is related to Marine’s recent purchase of five Bank Mutual branches in Kenosha, Racine and Sheboygan counties. The acquisition closed Aug. 25 and the branches reopened as Marine Credit Union on Aug. 28.

The buildings sold were: 3039 S. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant for $754,900; 5133 Douglas Ave., Caledonia for $817,800; 6310 Green Bay Road, Kenosha for $824,100; 801 N. Eighth St., Sheboygan for $308,200; and 730 N. Ninth St., Sheboygan for $195,000.

The companies announced the purchase in April. The sale included $52.6 million in deposits and $13.2 million in loans at those branches. There are about 20 employees among the five branches, all of whom Marine planned to hire.

With the branch purchase, Marine Credit Union is adding Walworth County to its service area, and about 3,000 customers. After the deal closes, Marine will have 33 branches serving 60,000 members in Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota. It has about 420 employees, about 60 of whom are in the Milwaukee market. The credit union focuses on lending to underserved communities, or those turned down by traditional financial institutions. It has grown recently as demand for its loans has increased, and now has about $110 million in its Milwaukee-area loan portfolio.

With the branch sale, Brown Deer-based Bank Mutual Corp. will no longer have branches in the Racine, Kenosha and Sheboygan markets. But it will open a new residential loan office in the Racine/Kenosha area to house a loan officer in that market. In April, Bank Mutual also made plans to consolidate two other retail branches, in Monona and Neenah, into existing branches nearby. Together, the changes were expected to cost $250,000, but result in a $1.3 million annual net benefit to pre-tax earnings.

Bank Mutual is in the process of being acquired by Green Bay-based Associated Banc-Corp., and the companies disclosed to regulators today they would close 35 specific branches and merge them into nearby branches as they consolidate their operations.

Brown Deer-based Bank Mutual Corp. has completed the sale of five of its branch buildings to La Crosse-based Marine Credit Union for about $2.9 million.

The Bank Mutual branch on Douglas Avenue in Racine, which was acquired by Marine Credit Union last month.

The transaction is related to Marine’s recent purchase of five Bank Mutual branches in Kenosha, Racine and Sheboygan counties. The acquisition closed Aug. 25 and the branches reopened as Marine Credit Union on Aug. 28.

The buildings sold were: 3039 S. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant for $754,900; 5133 Douglas Ave., Caledonia for $817,800; 6310 Green Bay Road, Kenosha for $824,100; 801 N. Eighth St., Sheboygan for $308,200; and 730 N. Ninth St., Sheboygan for $195,000.

The companies announced the purchase in April. The sale included $52.6 million in deposits and $13.2 million in loans at those branches. There are about 20 employees among the five branches, all of whom Marine planned to hire.

With the branch purchase, Marine Credit Union is adding Walworth County to its service area, and about 3,000 customers. After the deal closes, Marine will have 33 branches serving 60,000 members in Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota. It has about 420 employees, about 60 of whom are in the Milwaukee market. The credit union focuses on lending to underserved communities, or those turned down by traditional financial institutions. It has grown recently as demand for its loans has increased, and now has about $110 million in its Milwaukee-area loan portfolio.

With the branch sale, Brown Deer-based Bank Mutual Corp. will no longer have branches in the Racine, Kenosha and Sheboygan markets. But it will open a new residential loan office in the Racine/Kenosha area to house a loan officer in that market. In April, Bank Mutual also made plans to consolidate two other retail branches, in Monona and Neenah, into existing branches nearby. Together, the changes were expected to cost $250,000, but result in a $1.3 million annual net benefit to pre-tax earnings.

Bank Mutual is in the process of being acquired by Green Bay-based Associated Banc-Corp., and the companies disclosed to regulators today they would close 35 specific branches and merge them into nearby branches as they consolidate their operations.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Is Hans Weissgerber III's proposed beer garden at Pere Marquette Park downtown a good idea?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The hype and hope of Wisconn Valley

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Back to school = A perfect health check reminder
Back to school = A perfect health check reminder

Beyond the return to normalcy, back-to-school time offers an easy way to stay on top of critical annual health checks

by Paul Nobile

The pride of corporate citizenship
The pride of corporate citizenship

Thanks to the companies rolling up their sleeves and helping neighbors

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Estate Planning For Women: What You Need to Know
Revere’s Wells Street Tavern

09/14/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

10th Annual Multi-Chamber Networking Event in Waukesha Cty
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/21/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm