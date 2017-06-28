Baird Capital raises $310 million fund

Will invest in global technology, health care, industrial firms

by

June 28, 2017, 12:55 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/baird-capital-raises-310-million-fund/

Baird Capital has closed on a $310 million fund to invest in lower middle market firms in the technology, health care and industrial solutions sectors.

Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc.’s headquarters is in the U.S. Bank Center in downtown Milwaukee.

The Global Fund was expected to raise $300 million, but surpassed its goal. Its venture capital growth equity and private equity investments will go to companies in the U.S., UK and Asia.

Pre-closing, the Global Fund has made two investments. In September, it invested an undisclosed amount to take a majority interest in Baltimore-based digital marketing agency R2Integrated. And earlier this month, it made an undisclosed investment to obtain a majority interest in London-based aviation and aerospace ice protection and drag reduction firm CAV Ice Protection Limited and CAV Advanced Technologies Ltd.

Baird Capital is the direct investment division of Milwaukee-based Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc. It has invested in about 300 companies since 1989. It currently has 130 companies in its portfolio, including Milwaukee-based Alpha Source Inc., Brookfield-based Pinstripe Inc., Madison-based TomoTherapy Inc. and Madison-based Promega Corp.

“In today’s highly competitive M&A environment, we believe that our global resources and ability to take a portfolio company global is a significant advantage,” said Gordon Pan, president of Baird Capital. “Our approach allows us to capitalize on the opportunities that exist across different geographies, while having a global team that reviews potential investments through a shared lens.”

“Our team of talented professionals operates as one global platform – sharing investment ideas, supporting our portfolio and collaborating to drive portfolio value – to help our portfolio companies compete in today’s international marketplace,” said Paul Purcell, chairman of Baird Capital and of Baird. “We don’t know of any other firm that is investing in lower middle market companies from a global fund. This is a very innovative approach that positions us well to maximize the value of our extensive capabilities.”

Baird Capital has closed on a $310 million fund to invest in lower middle market firms in the technology, health care and industrial solutions sectors.

Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc.’s headquarters is in the U.S. Bank Center in downtown Milwaukee.

The Global Fund was expected to raise $300 million, but surpassed its goal. Its venture capital growth equity and private equity investments will go to companies in the U.S., UK and Asia.

Pre-closing, the Global Fund has made two investments. In September, it invested an undisclosed amount to take a majority interest in Baltimore-based digital marketing agency R2Integrated. And earlier this month, it made an undisclosed investment to obtain a majority interest in London-based aviation and aerospace ice protection and drag reduction firm CAV Ice Protection Limited and CAV Advanced Technologies Ltd.

Baird Capital is the direct investment division of Milwaukee-based Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc. It has invested in about 300 companies since 1989. It currently has 130 companies in its portfolio, including Milwaukee-based Alpha Source Inc., Brookfield-based Pinstripe Inc., Madison-based TomoTherapy Inc. and Madison-based Promega Corp.

“In today’s highly competitive M&A environment, we believe that our global resources and ability to take a portfolio company global is a significant advantage,” said Gordon Pan, president of Baird Capital. “Our approach allows us to capitalize on the opportunities that exist across different geographies, while having a global team that reviews potential investments through a shared lens.”

“Our team of talented professionals operates as one global platform – sharing investment ideas, supporting our portfolio and collaborating to drive portfolio value – to help our portfolio companies compete in today’s international marketplace,” said Paul Purcell, chairman of Baird Capital and of Baird. “We don’t know of any other firm that is investing in lower middle market companies from a global fund. This is a very innovative approach that positions us well to maximize the value of our extensive capabilities.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Do you think Taiwan-based Foxconn will build a plant in southeastern Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

No limits hiring

Capitalize on everyone’s abilities

Subscribe

  • Building strong blocks

    Socially responsible investors fund rent-to-own program

    by Molly Dill

    June 26, 2017

    Michael Williams has been a CNC machinist for several years, but it wasn’t until he started the CNC machining program at…

  • Agro BioSciences’ microbial tech drew big buyer

    Third Wave Bioactives spins off

    by Molly Dill

    When Wauwatosa-based Agro BioSciences Inc. was acquired for $75 million May 1, it had only been in business four years. The…

More Stories

More BizInsights

HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees
HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees

Why it’s worth considering integrating HSAs into the benefits mix

by Erin Murdock

Will Trump impose quotas on imports?
Will Trump impose quotas on imports?

Curtailing benefits under free trade agreements loom as Trump’s investigates national security of imports

by Robert Gardenier

Five things you never knew about disability insurance
Five things you never knew about disability insurance

Disability benefits could be an important gap in your benefit offerings

by Paul Nobile

Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow
Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow

Explore the importance of succession planning for small businesses

by George Vranes

Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too
Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too

If you collect it, you have to protect it

by Tom Kaczmarek

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Summer Fun at the Fest
Summerfest Grounds

06/28/20175:30 pm-11:30 pm

Paranet Roundtable Discussion: Mentoring Programs
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/29/20178:00 am-11:00 am

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Metro Milwaukee SHRM Summer Outing and Open House
The Brown Bottle

07/11/20175:00 pm-8:00 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am