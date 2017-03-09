Baird, Acuity make Fortune’s ‘Best Companies To Work For’ list

Milwaukee-based Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc. and Sheboygan-based Acuity both are ranked in the top 10 of Fortune magazine’s 2017 “Best 100 Companies to Work For” list.

Baird is ranked 4th on the list and Acuity is ranked 9th. They are the only Wisconsin-based companies to make the list.

The top three ranked companies are: Google, Wegmans Food Markets and The Boston Consulting Group. This is the 6th year in a row that Google has topped the list.

Baird ranked 6th on Fortune’s best companies to work for list in 2016. This is the 14th year it has been on the list. Baird has 3,311 employees and had revenue of $1.2 billion in 2016.

Acuity headquarters

Acuity corporate headquarters in Sheboygan.

Acuity ranked 2nd on the list in 2016. This is the third year it has been on the list. Acuity has 1,244 employees and had revenue of $1.3 billion in 2016.

“We are honored to be named among the best employers to work for across all industries, and the credit for this accomplishment goes to everyone at Acuity,” said Ben Salzmann, Acuity president and CEO. “The largest component of our recognition as a great place to work is what coworkers say about each other and the workplace.”

