Badger Meter acquires North Carolina dealer

Brown Deer-based Badger Meter Inc. is acquiring the assets of Wilmington, North Carolina-based Carolina Meter and Supply.

Badger Meter announced the acquisition Wednesday and said it would hire Carolina Meter’s five employees. The acquisition was also effective on Wednesday, but other terms were not disclosed.

Carolina Meter is already a distributor of Badger Meter products to municipal water utility customers in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. The company will do business as National Meter & Automation, Badger Meter’s wholly-owned distribution sales organization.

“The acquisition of Carolina Meter is the third in our ongoing strategy to enhance Badger Meter’s sales channels,” said Richard Meeusen, Badger Meter chairman, president and chief executive officer. “By doing so, customers can expect faster delivery times of in-stock products, and more importantly, expanded sales, technical and operational support services across the country.”

Badger Meter acquired Colorado-based National Meter and Automation in October 2014. At the time, National Meter was a major distributor of Badger Meter products in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada and southern Wyoming.

Tennessee-based United Utilities was acquired in August 2015. At the time it was a distributor serving Tennessee and Georgia.