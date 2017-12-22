B.C. Ziegler & Co. raising $50 million early-stage fund

Investments to focus on aging industry

by

December 22, 2017, 12:28 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/b-c-ziegler-co-raising-50-million-early-stage-fund/

B.C. Ziegler & Co. is currently raising a $50 million Milwaukee-based fund to invest in established early- to mid-stage companies creating technology solutions for the aging industry.

Chicago-based B.C. Ziegler launched the pooled investment fund, Ziegler Link-Age Fund II L.P., in October and closed the first tranche at $20.9 million from 56 investors on October 18, according to an SEC filing. This week, the company completed the second tranche of about $5.5 million, with plans to close the whole fund at between $40 and $50 million in aggregate in late January, said Mark Baumgartner, chief credit officer at Ziegler.

A similar fund the company raised a few years ago, Ziegler Link-Age Longevity Fund, totaled about $27 million and was invested in 12 companies. Two have made exits, he said.

Ziegler usually invests about $3 million in each portfolio company, Baumgartner said.

“The investors that are in this, some of them are senior living providers,” he said. “When we make investments in these entities, we give them a look at…what those investments are so they can decide whether it’s useful or meaningful for their organization, so their organization is on the cutting edge of what is being done in their industry in terms of trying to advance their industry skills.”

While the Link-Age Fund is based in Milwaukee, it isn’t necessarily seeking local investments, Baumgartner said. Its investors and investments are nationwide.

“If there’s a great opportunity out there, we’re interested in it,” he said.

B.C. Ziegler & Co. is currently raising a $50 million Milwaukee-based fund to invest in established early- to mid-stage companies creating technology solutions for the aging industry.

Chicago-based B.C. Ziegler launched the pooled investment fund, Ziegler Link-Age Fund II L.P., in October and closed the first tranche at $20.9 million from 56 investors on October 18, according to an SEC filing. This week, the company completed the second tranche of about $5.5 million, with plans to close the whole fund at between $40 and $50 million in aggregate in late January, said Mark Baumgartner, chief credit officer at Ziegler.

A similar fund the company raised a few years ago, Ziegler Link-Age Longevity Fund, totaled about $27 million and was invested in 12 companies. Two have made exits, he said.

Ziegler usually invests about $3 million in each portfolio company, Baumgartner said.

“The investors that are in this, some of them are senior living providers,” he said. “When we make investments in these entities, we give them a look at…what those investments are so they can decide whether it’s useful or meaningful for their organization, so their organization is on the cutting edge of what is being done in their industry in terms of trying to advance their industry skills.”

While the Link-Age Fund is based in Milwaukee, it isn’t necessarily seeking local investments, Baumgartner said. Its investors and investments are nationwide.

“If there’s a great opportunity out there, we’re interested in it,” he said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should workers be allowed to carry guns for protection?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Celebrating business growth

BizTimes Best in Business

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

The season for giving presents opportunities to bring people together
The season for giving presents opportunities to bring people together

Get into the charity spirit of the holiday season

by Paul Nobile

Implementing a quality management system to achieve operational excellence
Implementing a quality management system to achieve operational excellence

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) develops manufacturing standards for systematic improvement

by Jennifer Arnold

Are you considering a new health insurance partner?
Are you considering a new health insurance partner?

Think about short-term costs versus long-term value

by Scott Austin

Food & beverage is booming – just as expectations are changing
Food & beverage is booming – just as expectations are changing

How new consumer behaviors may impact your product line

by Tracy Meeks

Design inspiration: Timeless design principles
Design inspiration: Timeless design principles

Looking forward and back for examples of elegant simplicity

by Sam Hochberg

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Defining Markets Conference: Health Care & Investment Panel
Miller High Life Theatre

01/25/20183:00 pm-5:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm