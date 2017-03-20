Associated Bank to open new downtown Milwaukee branch

Associated Bank will open a new full-service branch in downtown Milwaukee this fall, the parent company confirmed today.

Green Bay-based Associated Banc-Corp is closing its Associated Bank branch at 401 E. Kilbourn Ave. in downtown Milwaukee due to a non-renewal of its lease, and will relocate that branch to a new leased space, said Cindy Lorentzen, a spokesperson for the company.

Hartland-based Town Bank plans to open a branch in the former Associated Bank space at 401 E. Kilbourn, pending regulatory approvals, Town Bank said Friday.

Associated Bank has not yet finalized the lease on its new branch, and would not disclose its location.

Lorentzen did say the new branch will have new personal and business banking services and an enhanced banking experience.

The banking company, which last year purchased the Milwaukee Center office building, has a private client office on the first floor of that building, at 815 N. Water St. It also has public branches near downtown, in Haymarket Square, at 1301 N. Martin Luther King Drive and in the Historic Third Ward, at 102 N. Water St.