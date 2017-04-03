Area Garvey Group facilities to close after acquisition

Austrailia-based Orora Group Ltd. will close the Milwaukee-area offices of The Garvey Group after completing its acquisition of the Niles, Illinois-based point-of-purchase printer.

The company has offered the 66 employees at those facilities the opportunity to move to Garvey Group’s Niles, Illinois location and the ability to continue working at their current location until the transition occurs, according to a letter Orora human resources representative Pam Esparza sent to state officials.

“We are hopeful that the majority of employees will accept this offer and therefore will not experience an employment loss,” Esparza wrote.

The company currently has 39 employees at its 9980 S. Oakwood Park Drive plant in Franklin, 12 employees in Sturtevant at 7900 Durand Ave., and 15 at 4601 S. 5th St., in Milwaukee.

Employees who do not accept positions in Niles will be terminated around June 1.

Orora announced in February it would acquire The Garvey Group and California-based Graphic Tech for a total of $54 million. The completion of the deal was announced on March 27 and Esparza’s letter to the state was sent March 25.

In 2014, Franklin-based Troyk Printing Corp. was acquired by The Garvey Group.