Ansay acquires Manitowoc firm

Port Washington-based insurance and benefits solutions agency Ansay & Associates LLC announced today it has acquired Manitowoc’s Wojta Hansen Insurance Agency from owner Scott Hansen. The transaction closed June 30 for an undisclosed price.

“This acquisition fits into our plan of being a best-in-class agency,” said Mike Ansay, president of Ansay & Associates. “It expands our footprint into the Manitowoc area and allows for new organic growth within the region. Most importantly, both Ansay & Associates and Wojta Hansen Insurance Agency are perfectly aligned on our No. 1 goal, which is providing unparalleled customer service. ”

Wojta Hansen was founded in 1947 and offers personal property insurance, as well as business protection packages. The agency’s three employees will all be retained in the transaction. They will move into Ansay’s Manitowoc office in the fourth quarter, where Hansen will serve as branch manager, with sales responsibilities.

“We’re pleased to join an agency that is customer-first,” Hansen said. “We look forward to providing the same great sales, service, support and comprehensive insurance solutions in commercial and personal lines of business that we always have.”

This is the fifth acquisition Ansay has made since November 2015.

Ansay also announced it has hired Tim Nelligan as chief operating officer. Nelligan, who previously was central division executive at Hartford Insurance Group and has more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry, will start in the role Sept. 1.

He succeeds Tom Schaetz, who has been COO since 2005. He is assisting with the transition through Aug. 31 and then resigning to “pursue other opportunities.”

“With Tim’s leadership and our strong team of associates, we will continue to distinguish ourselves in the marketplace,” said Mike Ansay, chairman and chief executive officer of Ansay & Associates. “Our mission hasn’t changed: We’ll continue to provide exceptional service and innovative solutions to our carriers and clients.”