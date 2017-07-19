Annex Wealth Management to open downtown office at The Pfister

First downtown branch for Elm Grove firm

by

July 19, 2017, 12:27 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/annex-wealth-management-to-open-downtown-office-at-the-pfister/

Elm Grove-based Annex Wealth Management plans to open a branch office inside The Pfister Hotel in downtown Milwaukee this fall.

Spano

The 2,500-square-foot street level branch, the registered investment advisor firm’s first in Milwaukee, will be its fifth location. It is expected to open in October at the south side of the Pfister building along West Wisconsin Avenue, following renovations to add private client meeting rooms, advisor offices, technology, and a radio studio from which it will produce the content for its weekly programs on 620 WTMJ, 1130 WISN and 1150 WHBY.

Eppstein Uhen is the architect on the project, and Annex plans to spend a “couple hundred thousand” on the renovations, but details are still being finalized, said David Spano, president and chief executive officer of Annex. Once the design is finalized, the company will be able to determine employee count at the new branch, he said. The space will be designed similarly to Annex’s existing locations, but in keeping with Pfister’s historic furnishings.

Annex decided to expand downtown because of the revitalization happening in the neighborhood and for client convenience, Spano said.

“Our clients are already in downtown Milwaukee and our prospective clients are in downtown Milwaukee,” he said. “There’s companies that are in the suburbs that are moving to downtown Milwaukee and there’s folks who live in suburbia who are moving to downtown Milwaukee. To align our brand with the premier hotel brand and conference facility in the state is a pretty good idea.”

Annex’s other locations are in Elm Grove, Mequon, Delafield and Appleton. It focuses on comprehensive financial planning for investments, estate, tax and insurance under the fiduciary standard.

