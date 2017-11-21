Alpha Source doubles size with acquisition

BC Technical joins Milwaukee medical equipment repair firm

by

November 21, 2017, 11:45 AM

Milwaukee-based Alpha Source Inc. announced today it has acquired West Jordan, Utah-based BC Technical Inc., doubling its size. The transaction price was not disclosed.

MRI

The combined company is one of the largest offering full-service providers of imaging services and medical equipment repair to U.S. health care providers. Among the devices it services and repairs are diagnostic and imaging equipment.

BC Technical was founded in 1995 and specializes in major OEM medical imaging systems, providing on-site service in all 50 states.

With the addition of BC Technical, Alpha Source adds more ultrasound and bone densitometry equipment services, including maintenance, repair and refurbishment of CT, MRI and molecular imaging machines. The combined firm also has a national scale and deep technical expertise.

Alpha Source also this year acquired Medical Optics, an endoscopy equipment repair company focused on scopes, cameras and surgical tools. The company now has more than 350 employees, with the headquarters still in Milwaukee and other offices in Chicago; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Louisville, Kentucky; and Salt Lake City, Utah.

As health care providers continue to work to reduce costs, Alpha Source expects demand for its services to grow.

“With today’s announcement, Alpha Source and its companies expand and broaden their role as a scaled supplier of imaging services,” said Rick Lytle, chief executive officer of Alpha Source. “We are excited to collaborate with BC Technical to offer a wider array of solutions and further help health care providers find cost effective solutions to extend the life of their diagnostic imaging equipment.”

Alpha Source was established in 1986 as a medical device battery manufacturer, OEM parts distributor and medical equipment servicer. Baird Capital, the direct private investment division of Milwaukee-based Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc., acquired Alpha Source in 2015, and has been growing the company strategically. It has made four other acquisitions since it became a Baird portfolio company.

