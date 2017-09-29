Advicent names Anthony Stich COO

Wauwatosa-based financial planning software provider Advicent Solutions has promoted Anthony Stich to chief operating officer.

Stich was previously vice president of global marketing for the company. In his new role, Stich will lead the company’s global operational strategy.

“As COO, I am looking forward to leading the charge on our customer experience,” Stich said. “At the end of the day, business is about relationships and we’re extremely focused on developing true partnerships with professionals who, in turn, can empower the financial lives of their clients. Given the rapidly growing demand for technology, I have become incredibly passionate about the Advicent mission to deliver next generation solutions and the flexibility that advisors and their clients deserve.”

Angela Pecoraro, Advicent’s CEO, said Stich has been an integral part of Advicent since joining the company in 2015.

“Tony understands our global sales, go-to-market strategy, and customer satisfaction in a way that few executives can hope to,” Pecoraro said.

Advicent has about 300 employees globally, about 185 of whom are based at the Wauwatosa headquarters. The company does business with about 4,000 financial services firms and has 150,000 active licenses worldwide.

Pecoraro was named CEO of the company earlier this year.