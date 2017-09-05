A.O. Smith acquires Ohio supplier for $44.5 million

Addition of William R. Hague to expand residential water treatment line

September 05, 2017, 11:33 AM

Milwaukee-based A.O. Smith Corp. announced today it has acquired Groveport, Ohio-based supplier William R. Hague Inc. for $44.5 million in cash.

The deal, which is at a multiple of about 8x EBITDA, also includes a potential earn out for the seller of up to $2 million, pending revenue growth over the next two years.

William R. Hague Inc. does business as Hague Quality Water International, manufacturing water softener products under the Hague, WaterBoss and WaterMax brands. It has about 100 employees and had about $28 million in revenue over the trailing 12 months ended June 30, $3 million of which came from A.O. Smith.

A.O. Smith, a global water technology company, reported revenue of $738.2 million and net income of $92.4 million in the second quarter. The company does not expect its acquisition of Hague will impact earnings per share this year.

With the acquisition of Hague, A.O. Smith expects to expand its residential water treatment line, enhance its business in China and broaden its water treatment sales channels.

“The acquisition of Hague squarely fits within our stated strategy to grow our global water treatment platform,” said Ajita Rajendra, chairman and chief executive officer of A.O. Smith. “The Hague brand has a very good, longstanding reputation for innovative and quality products.”

“We’re happy that our family-owned business is finding a home in a company with a longstanding history of integrity, innovation and customer satisfaction,” said Bob Hague, president and chief executive officer of Hague. “We look forward to the growth opportunities A. O. Smith will provide to both our employees and our customers.”

The A.O. Smith headquarters in Milwaukee.

