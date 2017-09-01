36 branches to be closed in Associated-Bank Mutual deal

Affected locations to be consolidated into branches within 2.2 miles

by

September 01, 2017, 10:55 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/36-branches-to-be-closed-in-associated-bank-mutual-deal/

Associated Banc-Corp revealed in a legal filing today that a total of 36 branches will be closed and their operations consolidated with nearby branches in its acquisition of Bank Mutual Corp.

Green Bay-based Associated filed applications today with the Federal Reserve and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to approve the planned acquisition of Brown Deer-based Bank Mutual, which the companies announced July 20. In the application, the banks outlined their post-merger branch network.

The branches that will be closed are in very close proximity to another branch, which is why they are being consolidated.

The companies plan to close 28 Bank Mutual branches and eight Associated Bank branches. Here is the complete list of the branches that are closing and which branch will absorb them:

Bank Mutual consolidating branch Associated receiving branch Distance in miles
510 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee  401 E. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee  0.2
3340 S. 27th St., Milwaukee  3432 S. 27th St. Milwaukee  0.1
6801 W Oklahoma Ave., Milwaukee  10701 W. National Ave., West Allis  2.2
2600 N. Mayfair Rd., Milwaukee  2645 N. Mayfair Rd., Wauwatosa  0.1
5784 N. Port Washington Rd., Milwaukee  430 E. Silver Spring Dr., Whitefish Bay  0.6
8780 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek  8131 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek  1.2
400 N. Moorland Rd., Brookfield  17595 W. Bluemound Rd., Brookfield  1.2
10296 W. National Ave., Milwaukee  10701 W. National Ave., West Allis  0.1
8400 W. Forest Home Ave., Milwaukee  4811 S. 76th St., Greenfield 0.4
W178N9379 Water Tower Pl, Menomonee Falls  N88W15491 Main St., Menomonee Falls  1.6
3212 Fiddlers Creek Dr., Waukesha  2185 N. Grandview Blvd., Pewaukee  2.2
1870 Meadow Ln., Pewaukee  2185 N. Grandview Blvd., Pewaukee  0.2
1526 S Main St., West Bend  715 W. Paradise Dr., West Bend  0.5
4323 W. Wisconsin Ave., Appleton  1195 N. Casaloma Dr., Appleton  0.4
201 N Monroe Ave., Green Bay  200 N Adams St., Green Bay  0.2
1227 Egg Harbor Rd., Sturgeon Bay  1332 Egg Harbor Rd., Sturgeon Bay  0.1
2603 Glendale Ave., Green Bay  369 Cardinal Ln., Howard  1.0
835 E Green Bay St., Shawano  129 E. Division St., Shawano  0.5
2370 E Mason St., Green Bay  2241 East Main St., Green Bay  0.4
2111 Holiday Dr., Janesville  2720 North Lexington Dr., Janesville  0.2
130 W Maple Ave., Beaver Dam  201 Park Ave., Beaver Dam  0.2
145 East Cook St., Portage  222 E. Wisconsin St., Portage  0.2
6209 Century Ave., Middleton  2420 Allen Blvd., Middleton  0.3
1 East Main St., Madison  828 E Washington Ave., Madison  0.7
10562 Kansas Ave., Hayward  10526 Main St., Hayward  0.1
2000 Crestview Dr., Hudson  2200 Crestview Dr., Hudson  0.1
8420 City Center Dr., Woodbury  1835 Radio Dr., Woodbury  0.2
749 Main Ave., De Pere  1003 Main Ave., De Pere  0.3

 

Associated consolidating branch Bank Mutual receiving branch Distance in miles
10509 N. Port Washington Rd., Mequon  11249 N. Port Washington Rd., Mequon  0.9
1930 Wisconsin Ave., Grafton  2030 Wisconsin Ave., Grafton  0.3
420 E. Main St., Ellsworth  385 West Main St., Ellsworth  0.7
2403 S. Oneida St., Green Bay  2357 S. Oneida St., Green Bay  0.1
206 N. Wisconsin St., De Pere  330 N. Broadway, De Pere  0.1
2252 W. Mason St., Green Bay  2424 W. Mason St., Green Bay  0.2
212 Bay St., Chippewa Falls  35 W Columbia St., Chippewa Falls  0.1
3009 Mall Dr., Eau Claire  2812 Mall Dr., Eau Claire  0.1

 

The companies declined to comment on the branch closures, which they first hinted at in their initial announcement. In the filing, they did say:

“Associated and Bank Mutual share a proud heritage of serving Wisconsin and other Midwest communities for 156 and 125 years, respectively. Both organizations are built around customer-centric strategies and understand the importance of delivering increasing value to customers, colleagues, communities and shareholders. Customers will benefit from the breadth of products and services offered by Associated, along with continued efforts to strengthen our communities. There will be significant, ongoing opportunities for employees of both organizations to contribute to the organization over the long-term.”

If Associated and Bank Mutual receive the regulatory approvals being sought and get the go-ahead from Bank Mutual’s shareholders, the transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018. Associated expects a 45 percent cost savings from the transaction, which will be drawn from mainly branch consolidations and layoffs.

Associated Banc-Corp revealed in a legal filing today that a total of 36 branches will be closed and their operations consolidated with nearby branches in its acquisition of Bank Mutual Corp.

Green Bay-based Associated filed applications today with the Federal Reserve and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to approve the planned acquisition of Brown Deer-based Bank Mutual, which the companies announced July 20. In the application, the banks outlined their post-merger branch network.

The branches that will be closed are in very close proximity to another branch, which is why they are being consolidated.

The companies plan to close 28 Bank Mutual branches and eight Associated Bank branches. Here is the complete list of the branches that are closing and which branch will absorb them:

Bank Mutual consolidating branch Associated receiving branch Distance in miles
510 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee  401 E. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee  0.2
3340 S. 27th St., Milwaukee  3432 S. 27th St. Milwaukee  0.1
6801 W Oklahoma Ave., Milwaukee  10701 W. National Ave., West Allis  2.2
2600 N. Mayfair Rd., Milwaukee  2645 N. Mayfair Rd., Wauwatosa  0.1
5784 N. Port Washington Rd., Milwaukee  430 E. Silver Spring Dr., Whitefish Bay  0.6
8780 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek  8131 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek  1.2
400 N. Moorland Rd., Brookfield  17595 W. Bluemound Rd., Brookfield  1.2
10296 W. National Ave., Milwaukee  10701 W. National Ave., West Allis  0.1
8400 W. Forest Home Ave., Milwaukee  4811 S. 76th St., Greenfield 0.4
W178N9379 Water Tower Pl, Menomonee Falls  N88W15491 Main St., Menomonee Falls  1.6
3212 Fiddlers Creek Dr., Waukesha  2185 N. Grandview Blvd., Pewaukee  2.2
1870 Meadow Ln., Pewaukee  2185 N. Grandview Blvd., Pewaukee  0.2
1526 S Main St., West Bend  715 W. Paradise Dr., West Bend  0.5
4323 W. Wisconsin Ave., Appleton  1195 N. Casaloma Dr., Appleton  0.4
201 N Monroe Ave., Green Bay  200 N Adams St., Green Bay  0.2
1227 Egg Harbor Rd., Sturgeon Bay  1332 Egg Harbor Rd., Sturgeon Bay  0.1
2603 Glendale Ave., Green Bay  369 Cardinal Ln., Howard  1.0
835 E Green Bay St., Shawano  129 E. Division St., Shawano  0.5
2370 E Mason St., Green Bay  2241 East Main St., Green Bay  0.4
2111 Holiday Dr., Janesville  2720 North Lexington Dr., Janesville  0.2
130 W Maple Ave., Beaver Dam  201 Park Ave., Beaver Dam  0.2
145 East Cook St., Portage  222 E. Wisconsin St., Portage  0.2
6209 Century Ave., Middleton  2420 Allen Blvd., Middleton  0.3
1 East Main St., Madison  828 E Washington Ave., Madison  0.7
10562 Kansas Ave., Hayward  10526 Main St., Hayward  0.1
2000 Crestview Dr., Hudson  2200 Crestview Dr., Hudson  0.1
8420 City Center Dr., Woodbury  1835 Radio Dr., Woodbury  0.2
749 Main Ave., De Pere  1003 Main Ave., De Pere  0.3

 

Associated consolidating branch Bank Mutual receiving branch Distance in miles
10509 N. Port Washington Rd., Mequon  11249 N. Port Washington Rd., Mequon  0.9
1930 Wisconsin Ave., Grafton  2030 Wisconsin Ave., Grafton  0.3
420 E. Main St., Ellsworth  385 West Main St., Ellsworth  0.7
2403 S. Oneida St., Green Bay  2357 S. Oneida St., Green Bay  0.1
206 N. Wisconsin St., De Pere  330 N. Broadway, De Pere  0.1
2252 W. Mason St., Green Bay  2424 W. Mason St., Green Bay  0.2
212 Bay St., Chippewa Falls  35 W Columbia St., Chippewa Falls  0.1
3009 Mall Dr., Eau Claire  2812 Mall Dr., Eau Claire  0.1

 

The companies declined to comment on the branch closures, which they first hinted at in their initial announcement. In the filing, they did say:

“Associated and Bank Mutual share a proud heritage of serving Wisconsin and other Midwest communities for 156 and 125 years, respectively. Both organizations are built around customer-centric strategies and understand the importance of delivering increasing value to customers, colleagues, communities and shareholders. Customers will benefit from the breadth of products and services offered by Associated, along with continued efforts to strengthen our communities. There will be significant, ongoing opportunities for employees of both organizations to contribute to the organization over the long-term.”

If Associated and Bank Mutual receive the regulatory approvals being sought and get the go-ahead from Bank Mutual’s shareholders, the transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018. Associated expects a 45 percent cost savings from the transaction, which will be drawn from mainly branch consolidations and layoffs.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Is Hans Weissgerber III's proposed beer garden at Pere Marquette Park downtown a good idea?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The hype and hope of Wisconn Valley

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Back to school = A perfect health check reminder
Back to school = A perfect health check reminder

Beyond the return to normalcy, back-to-school time offers an easy way to stay on top of critical annual health checks

by Paul Nobile

The pride of corporate citizenship
The pride of corporate citizenship

Thanks to the companies rolling up their sleeves and helping neighbors

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Estate Planning For Women: What You Need to Know
Revere’s Wells Street Tavern

09/14/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

10th Annual Multi-Chamber Networking Event in Waukesha Cty
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/21/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm