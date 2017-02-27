Zita Bridal to close in April

Online shopping impacted retailer

by

February 27, 2017, 1:03 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/zita-bridal-to-close-in-april/

Downtown Milwaukee retailer Zita Bridal Salon will close at the end of April.

Bride-347540564-shutterstock

Owner Cynthia Apfelbach opened the dress boutique catering to brides and bridesmaids with Marina Kuhn in 2011, and has been the sole owner for the past four years since Kuhn exited the business.

Zita, located at 761 N. Jefferson St., will honor all its existing orders and commitments while selling off its inventory of about 150 wedding dresses and about 500 special occasion dresses, as well as veils and accessories, Apfelbach said.

The store is closed through Thursday, when it will reopen to begin its closing sale. Zita at one time had five employees and an independent contractor who completed alterations. Apfelbach has gradually reduced the headcount to one employee.

“To me, bridal has always been a customer service business and that’s something that will continue even as I go forward, because I do think I’ll continue working in the bridal industry, among other things, just not in a brick-and-mortar capacity,” Apfelbach said. “I want everyone to be assured that their dresses are here and they’ll be able to pick them up and get them delivered.”

The lease is up on Zita’s 4,500-square-foot storefront, which also has mezzanine and basement storage and office space, so now was a good time to close up shop, she said. The bridal industry has changed over time, with more brides shopping online and more vendors offering an entertainment experience to the brides, with the dress, florist and photographer all in one place.

“I love learning. I’ve loved opening a business. I’ve loved learning an industry. Now, closing a business, that’s a process in itself,” Apfelbach said. “When we first started, one of my business philosophies was ‘embrace change.’ And now my philosophy is, ‘Change is the only constant.’”

Zita is located in the Watts building downtown. The iconic George Watts & Son store and the Watts Tea Shop in the building closed at the end of 2016. Kesslers Diamonds opened a store in the building in 2015.

Downtown Milwaukee retailer Zita Bridal Salon will close at the end of April.

Bride-347540564-shutterstock

Owner Cynthia Apfelbach opened the dress boutique catering to brides and bridesmaids with Marina Kuhn in 2011, and has been the sole owner for the past four years since Kuhn exited the business.

Zita, located at 761 N. Jefferson St., will honor all its existing orders and commitments while selling off its inventory of about 150 wedding dresses and about 500 special occasion dresses, as well as veils and accessories, Apfelbach said.

The store is closed through Thursday, when it will reopen to begin its closing sale. Zita at one time had five employees and an independent contractor who completed alterations. Apfelbach has gradually reduced the headcount to one employee.

“To me, bridal has always been a customer service business and that’s something that will continue even as I go forward, because I do think I’ll continue working in the bridal industry, among other things, just not in a brick-and-mortar capacity,” Apfelbach said. “I want everyone to be assured that their dresses are here and they’ll be able to pick them up and get them delivered.”

The lease is up on Zita’s 4,500-square-foot storefront, which also has mezzanine and basement storage and office space, so now was a good time to close up shop, she said. The bridal industry has changed over time, with more brides shopping online and more vendors offering an entertainment experience to the brides, with the dress, florist and photographer all in one place.

“I love learning. I’ve loved opening a business. I’ve loved learning an industry. Now, closing a business, that’s a process in itself,” Apfelbach said. “When we first started, one of my business philosophies was ‘embrace change.’ And now my philosophy is, ‘Change is the only constant.’”

Zita is located in the Watts building downtown. The iconic George Watts & Son store and the Watts Tea Shop in the building closed at the end of 2016. Kesslers Diamonds opened a store in the building in 2015.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Which of these firms named to the Fortune magazine World's Most Admired Companies list do you admire the most?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wisconsin companies must cope with a shrinking workforce

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site
Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site

Part four in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger
Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger

There’s still time to protect yourself with the flu shot

by Paul Nobile

Bringing startups’ ideas to market
Bringing startups’ ideas to market

Spotlight on the Center for Technology Commercialization

by Aaron Hagar

Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters
Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters

Part one of a BizTimes-exclusive series on local marketing for B2B

by Jon Anne Willow

Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention
Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention

Part three in our series on growth management

by Jerry Schlitz

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Real Estate Forum: Transforming your Playbook for Change
Harley-Davidson Museum®, The Garage

02/28/20172:30 pm-6:00 pm

18th Annual Strategic Partnership Luncheon
Hilton Milwaukee City Center

03/02/201711:30 am-1:00 pm

Forecasting Economic Trends
Harley-Davidson Museum + Motor Bar & Restaurant

03/08/20177:30 am-10:00 am

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

03/09/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

WBON/WWE March Breakfast
Radisson Hotel Milwaukee West

03/10/20177:00 am-9:00 am