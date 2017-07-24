World’s largest bounce house coming to Lake Park

Nation-wide tour stopping in Milwaukee Aug. 4-6

by

July 24, 2017, 1:34 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/worlds-largest-bounce-house-coming-to-lake-park/

Lake Park in Milwaukee, home to the 112-year-old Ravine Road Bridge, weekly history walks and yoga sessions, will welcome the world’s largest bounce house Aug. 4-6.

The Big Bounce America Nation-Wide Tour will roll into Milwaukee will a 10,000-square-foot, 32-foot tall inflatable structure will be located at the Lake Park Gun Club Athletic Field.

Various family sessions, kids sessions and adult-only sessions on Saturday and Sunday evenings will be held throughout the weekend. The hour-long sessions cost as low as $12 for children to an adult VIP package for $39.

“The Big Bounce America is not your typical bounce house,” according to the company. “Families will walk through the doors of this inflatable castle and test their skills on the obstacle course, get big-air on basketball courts, and glide down the giant slide into the ball pit.”

The structure features a DJ booth with sound and lights, a dance floor, and a VIP external dome.

There will also be free events in the park including sack races, corn hole and a silent disco.

