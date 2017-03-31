Walker’s Point house to be featured on HGTV pilot episode

A former city-owned home in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood will be the site of a new reality television show that will air its pilot episode this weekend on HGTV.

“My Flippin’ Friends” will feature five Milwaukee-area residents, Mike Styke, Alan Damato, Jenni Radosevich, Mallory Davis, and Benji Bernhard as they attempt to renovate an abandoned and blighted house.

Depending on how successful the first episode is will determine whether the show gets picked up for a full season.

“I’m not going to give away much information about the first episode, but the house featured in my district was once a city-owned foreclosed home in pretty rough shape,” said Alderman Jose Perez, who put out a press release on the show Friday. “The home gets a major positive makeover, and the process of transforming it is what I believe will draw in viewers.”

Perez’s office is not releasing the address of the house and HGTV spokespeople would not give many details either until after the pilot episode airs.

“My Flippin’ Friends” airs at 11 a.m. Sunday on HGTV.