UPAF announces grants for small performing arts organizations

15 groups will recieve $98,000

by

October 25, 2017, 12:49 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/upaf-announces-grants-for-small-performing-arts-organizations/

The United Performing Arts Fund announced today it is allocating $98,150 to several small performing arts organizations through the fund’s annual affiliate grant program.

UPAF, an umbrella nonprofit that solicits donations on behalf of local performing arts organizations, has selected 15 organizations as affiliates.

Milwaukee Ballet School & Academy students perform at UPAF’s 50th anniversary campaign celebration.

Organizations that performed at UPAF campaign events will receive additional funding totaling $39,342. And, this year, Johnson Controls International and Briggs and Stratton Corp gave additional contributions of $15,000 and $5,000, respectively.

In all, UPAF affiliates will receive $152,492 in funding this year. They include:

  • Black Arts MKE, Inc.: $19,435
  • Milwaukee Opera Theatre: $9,885
  • Festival City Symphony: $11,750
  • Latino Arts, Inc.: $15,500
  • Sharon Lynne Wilson Center: $10,000
  • Theatre Gigante: $4,500
  • Darby’s Dancers: $2,000
  • Frankly Music, Inc.: $4,500
  • Windfall Theatre: $3,000
  • Wild Space Dance Company: $6,000
  • Racine Symphony Orchestra: $23,547
  • In Tandem Theatre, Inc.: $26,375
  • Wisconsin Philharmonic: $2,000
  • Kettle Moraine Symphony: $4,000
  • Above the Clouds: $10,000

UPAF recently announced its largest-ever allocation of $9.3 million to its member groups. The majority of the funding goes to the fund’s six cornerstone groups, which include the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, First Stage Theater, Skylight Music Theatre, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Milwaukee Ballet and the Florentine Opera Company.

“On our 50th anniversary year, we’re again pleased to support performing arts groups from throughout the region,” said Deanna Tillisch, president and CEO of UPAF. “The Affiliate Program enables UPAF to provide additional financial resources to support smaller organizations that play an important role in supporting the creative vibrancy of our community.”

The United Performing Arts Fund announced today it is allocating $98,150 to several small performing arts organizations through the fund’s annual affiliate grant program.

UPAF, an umbrella nonprofit that solicits donations on behalf of local performing arts organizations, has selected 15 organizations as affiliates.

Milwaukee Ballet School & Academy students perform at UPAF’s 50th anniversary campaign celebration.

Organizations that performed at UPAF campaign events will receive additional funding totaling $39,342. And, this year, Johnson Controls International and Briggs and Stratton Corp gave additional contributions of $15,000 and $5,000, respectively.

In all, UPAF affiliates will receive $152,492 in funding this year. They include:

  • Black Arts MKE, Inc.: $19,435
  • Milwaukee Opera Theatre: $9,885
  • Festival City Symphony: $11,750
  • Latino Arts, Inc.: $15,500
  • Sharon Lynne Wilson Center: $10,000
  • Theatre Gigante: $4,500
  • Darby’s Dancers: $2,000
  • Frankly Music, Inc.: $4,500
  • Windfall Theatre: $3,000
  • Wild Space Dance Company: $6,000
  • Racine Symphony Orchestra: $23,547
  • In Tandem Theatre, Inc.: $26,375
  • Wisconsin Philharmonic: $2,000
  • Kettle Moraine Symphony: $4,000
  • Above the Clouds: $10,000

UPAF recently announced its largest-ever allocation of $9.3 million to its member groups. The majority of the funding goes to the fund’s six cornerstone groups, which include the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, First Stage Theater, Skylight Music Theatre, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Milwaukee Ballet and the Florentine Opera Company.

“On our 50th anniversary year, we’re again pleased to support performing arts groups from throughout the region,” said Deanna Tillisch, president and CEO of UPAF. “The Affiliate Program enables UPAF to provide additional financial resources to support smaller organizations that play an important role in supporting the creative vibrancy of our community.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Will Milwaukee officials attract enough sponsors to pay for the entire operating cost of the streetcar?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Get ready for AI

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Is your business prepared for a cyberattack?
Is your business prepared for a cyberattack?

Having an incident response plan can help mitigate damages

by Melinda Toy

Top 5 best practices for a seamless CAD implementation
Top 5 best practices for a seamless CAD implementation

How to get the most value out of your CAD system

by David Vedder

Why population health management matters to employers
Why population health management matters to employers

Value should be the framework for performance improvement in health care

by Fred Brodsky, MD

Another fall, another flu season, another plea for vaccinations
Another fall, another flu season, another plea for vaccinations

Less than half of Americans are getting this simple, safe and effective vaccine

by Paul Nobile

Ransomware: The new business nightmare
Ransomware: The new business nightmare

These cyberattacks are targeting both personal machines and business networks

by Brian Danzinger

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Optimizing building control systems
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

10/25/20178:30 am-4:00 pm

WCREW Showcase Awards 2017
Harley-Davidson Museum®, The Garage

10/26/20175:00 pm-8:30 pm

Marquette University Business Leaders Forum
Marquette University Alumni Memorial Union

11/01/201711:45 am-2:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Building confidence while navigating the payroll maze
Westmoor Country Club, Brookfield

11/03/20177:30 am-11:30 am