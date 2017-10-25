UPAF announces grants for small performing arts organizations

The United Performing Arts Fund announced today it is allocating $98,150 to several small performing arts organizations through the fund’s annual affiliate grant program.

UPAF, an umbrella nonprofit that solicits donations on behalf of local performing arts organizations, has selected 15 organizations as affiliates.

Organizations that performed at UPAF campaign events will receive additional funding totaling $39,342. And, this year, Johnson Controls International and Briggs and Stratton Corp gave additional contributions of $15,000 and $5,000, respectively.

In all, UPAF affiliates will receive $152,492 in funding this year. They include:

Black Arts MKE, Inc. : $19,435

: $19,435 Milwaukee Opera Theatre : $9,885

: $9,885 Festival City Symphony : $11,750

: $11,750 Latino Arts, Inc. : $15,500

: $15,500 Sharon Lynne Wilson Center : $10,000

: $10,000 Theatre Gigante : $4,500

: $4,500 Darby’s Dancers : $2,000

: $2,000 Frankly Music, Inc. : $4,500

: $4,500 Windfall Theatre : $3,000

: $3,000 Wild Space Dance Company : $6,000

: $6,000 Racine Symphony Orchestra : $23,547

: $23,547 In Tandem Theatre, Inc. : $26,375

: $26,375 Wisconsin Philharmonic : $2,000

: $2,000 Kettle Moraine Symphony : $4,000

: $4,000 Above the Clouds: $10,000

UPAF recently announced its largest-ever allocation of $9.3 million to its member groups. The majority of the funding goes to the fund’s six cornerstone groups, which include the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, First Stage Theater, Skylight Music Theatre, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Milwaukee Ballet and the Florentine Opera Company.

“On our 50th anniversary year, we’re again pleased to support performing arts groups from throughout the region,” said Deanna Tillisch, president and CEO of UPAF. “The Affiliate Program enables UPAF to provide additional financial resources to support smaller organizations that play an important role in supporting the creative vibrancy of our community.”