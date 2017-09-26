UPAF allocates record $9.3 million to member groups

The United Performing Arts Fund today announced it is allocating $9,315,885 to its 15 member groups, which is $70,000 more than last year and the largest allocation in the fund’s 50-year history.

The fund is allocating $7.8 million to its six cornerstone groups: The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, First Stage Theater, Skylight Music Theatre, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Milwaukee Ballet and the Florentine Opera Company.

Nine member groups will receive $1.35 million. The groups include Bel Canto, Danceworks, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Milwaukee Children’s Choir, Milwaukee Public Theatre, Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, Next Act Theatre, Present Music and Renaissance Theaterworks. UPAF is also distributing a total of $600,000 in arts education grants to 12 member groups.

“For half a century, UPAF has been a nationwide model in how a community can band together to create and support a vibrant performing arts scene,” said Deanna Tillisch, UPAF president and CEO. “This year’s record breaking allocation would not be possible without the generous and ongoing support of our donors, sponsors and volunteers. With their help, our member groups have the resources to deliver entertainment excellence and arts education enrichment.”

UPAF announced in June that its 50th anniversary campaign brought in a record $12,236,106. By the time it closed out its fiscal year on Aug. 30, the fund had raised $12,312,885.

At its campaign celebration, Tillisch announced that the fund is also making one-time special commitments to two cornerstone groups this year: $500,000 to the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra to support its plans to move into a new facility and support its long-term sustainability, and $250,000 to the Milwaukee Ballet for its new facility project.