Uber starts delivering food in Milwaukee

UberEats app has more than 100 area restaurants

by

February 16, 2017, 12:01 PM

Ridesharing service Uber has launched its UberEats service in Milwaukee, starting today.

Uber announced the service, which delivers food from local restaurants that do not already have a delivery service, to its local ridesharing users this morning. The company said it is working with more than 100 Milwaukee-area restaurants on the app-based service.

Among the participating restaurants are DanDan in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward, AJ Bombers downtown, Smoke Shack in the Third Ward, Sake Tumi downtown, Pita Pit on Milwaukee’s East Side, Buca di Beppo in Greendale, Cousin’s Subs near the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, The Halal Guys on the Upper East Side, Grebe’s Bakery in West Milwaukee and others.

UberEats’ average delivery time is 30 minutes. Customers can pay with an Uber account and track the delivery car as it approaches. A delivery fee is added to the cost of the food, and as with its ridesharing service, Uber says a tip is not necessary.

This isn’t the first food delivery app in Milwaukee. Madison startup EatStreet also delivers in Milwaukee, as does Chicago-based GrubHub.

