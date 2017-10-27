Theater company wants to convert former fire station into performance venue

Quasimondo Physical Theatre plans to purchase building from the city

by

October 27, 2017, 12:00 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/theater-company-wants-to-convert-former-fire-station-into-performance-venue/

Milwaukee theater company Quasimondo Physical Theatre is looking to convert a former fire station on the city’s north side into a performance space, creating a permanent home for the group.

Quasimondo plans to purchase and restore the two-story, 9,864-square-foot building at 5151 North 35th St., which is owned by the city. The red brick building, which once served as North Milwaukee’s fire station and village hall, features a 56-foot tower.

The former firehouse at 5151 N. 35th St.

Brian Rott, artistic director for Quasimondo Physical Theatre, said the group has been looking for a permanent space in recent years after renting venues for rehearsals and performances.

“For a theater company, it’s important to have a base where you can grow a community and to have a place where you can invite people to get to know your company — not only the productions you do, but the additional programming, such as education, classes, outreach, events,” Rott said.

Rott said the group plans to create a black box performance space, offices, a rehearsal hall and classroom studio space. He said the building, which was constructed in 1901, has been well-preserved and is the “perfect facility” for the group’s purposes.

Plans for the first floor haven’t been solidified, but Rott envisions the space would be to rented out to other organizations or businesses, possibly for offices, a coffee shop or classes. Converting the building into a performance space would create more access to the arts on Milwaukee’s north side, Rott said.

“We’re excited to be a part of the restoration and development of the historical north Milwaukee,” Rott said. “We’re excited to preserve the history, through the physical building, of this neighborhood. We really want to bring it up to its original luster and we think it’s a good opportunity to bring arts to an underserved population in Milwaukee, where there aren’t that many performance and visual arts going on.”

The city will sell the building to Quasimondo for $40,000, Rott said. The group is looking to raise $150,000 for the first phase of the project.

Milwaukee theater company Quasimondo Physical Theatre is looking to convert a former fire station on the city’s north side into a performance space, creating a permanent home for the group.

Quasimondo plans to purchase and restore the two-story, 9,864-square-foot building at 5151 North 35th St., which is owned by the city. The red brick building, which once served as North Milwaukee’s fire station and village hall, features a 56-foot tower.

The former firehouse at 5151 N. 35th St.

Brian Rott, artistic director for Quasimondo Physical Theatre, said the group has been looking for a permanent space in recent years after renting venues for rehearsals and performances.

“For a theater company, it’s important to have a base where you can grow a community and to have a place where you can invite people to get to know your company — not only the productions you do, but the additional programming, such as education, classes, outreach, events,” Rott said.

Rott said the group plans to create a black box performance space, offices, a rehearsal hall and classroom studio space. He said the building, which was constructed in 1901, has been well-preserved and is the “perfect facility” for the group’s purposes.

Plans for the first floor haven’t been solidified, but Rott envisions the space would be to rented out to other organizations or businesses, possibly for offices, a coffee shop or classes. Converting the building into a performance space would create more access to the arts on Milwaukee’s north side, Rott said.

“We’re excited to be a part of the restoration and development of the historical north Milwaukee,” Rott said. “We’re excited to preserve the history, through the physical building, of this neighborhood. We really want to bring it up to its original luster and we think it’s a good opportunity to bring arts to an underserved population in Milwaukee, where there aren’t that many performance and visual arts going on.”

The city will sell the building to Quasimondo for $40,000, Rott said. The group is looking to raise $150,000 for the first phase of the project.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What part of southeastern Wisconsin will attract the most development during the next 20 years?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Get ready for AI

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

How “well” is your wellness program?
How “well” is your wellness program?

Tips for success in strategic employer-led health care initiatives

by Kelly Sutton

Is your business prepared for a cyberattack?
Is your business prepared for a cyberattack?

Having an incident response plan can help mitigate damages

by Melinda Toy

Top 5 best practices for a seamless CAD implementation
Top 5 best practices for a seamless CAD implementation

How to get the most value out of your CAD system

by David Vedder

Why population health management matters to employers
Why population health management matters to employers

Value should be the framework for performance improvement in health care

by Fred Brodsky, MD

Another fall, another flu season, another plea for vaccinations
Another fall, another flu season, another plea for vaccinations

Less than half of Americans are getting this simple, safe and effective vaccine

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Marquette University Business Leaders Forum
Marquette University Alumni Memorial Union

11/01/201711:45 am-2:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Building confidence while navigating the payroll maze
Westmoor Country Club, Brookfield

11/03/20177:30 am-11:30 am

Influence and the Power of Partnerships
Miller Park

11/08/20178:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

11/08/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm