The Milwaukee Ballet will build a two-story, 52,000-square-foot facility at 132 N. Jackson St. at the southern end of the Italian Community Center parking lot in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood.

The building will replace the Ballet’s training studio and offices at 504 W. National Ave. in Walker’s Point. It will include two large rehearsal halls for the ballet’s main dance company, multiple classrooms for children and adults, and five other rehearsal studios for children. HGA Architects and Engineers is leading the design team for the project.

Owner: Milwaukee Ballet Co.

Size: 52,000 square feet