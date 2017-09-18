The Milwaukee Ballet

Breaking Ground

by

September 18, 2017, 1:01 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/the-milwaukee-ballet/

The Milwaukee Ballet will build a two-story, 52,000-square-foot facility at 132 N. Jackson St. at the southern end of the Italian Community Center parking lot in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward neighborhood.

The Milwaukee Ballet

The building will replace the Ballet’s training studio and offices at 504 W. National Ave. in Walker’s Point. It will include two large rehearsal halls for the ballet’s main dance company, multiple classrooms for children and adults, and five other rehearsal studios for children. HGA Architects and Engineers is leading the design team for the project.

Owner: Milwaukee Ballet Co.

Size: 52,000 square feet

The Milwaukee Ballet will build a two-story, 52,000-square-foot facility at 132 N. Jackson St. at the southern end of the Italian Community Center parking lot in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood.

[caption id="attachment_328924" align="alignnone" width="770"] The Milwaukee Ballet[/caption]

The building will replace the Ballet’s training studio and offices at 504 W. National Ave. in Walker’s Point. It will include two large rehearsal halls for the ballet’s main dance company, multiple classrooms for children and adults, and five other rehearsal studios for children. HGA Architects and Engineers is leading the design team for the project.

Owner: Milwaukee Ballet Co.

Size: 52,000 square feet

