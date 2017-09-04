Stephen Marcus, chairman, The Marcus Corp.

Gregory Marcus, president and chief executive officer, The Marcus Corp.

Bronson Haase, former CEO and/or president of: Wisconsin Gas Co., Ameritech Wisconsin and Pabst Farms Equity Ventures

Diane Marcus Gershowitz, investor and real estate manager

Tim Hoeksema, former president and CEO of Midwest Air Group

Allan H. “Bud” Selig, commissioner emeritus of Major League Baseball

Bruce Olson, former senior vice president of The Marcus Corp. and former president of Marcus Theatres Corp.

Philip Milstein, principal of Ogden CAP Properties

Brian Stark, founding principal, CEO and chief investment officer of Stark Investments

Katherine Gehl, former chairman and president of Gehl Foods Inc.

David Baum, president, Maven Marketing LLC and former partner at Goldman, Sachs & Co.