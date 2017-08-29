The Corners adds two more stores

The Corners of Brookfield is adding two new stores to its roster.
Women’s fashion retailer Altar’d State will open a storefront at the development in October. The brand has more than 80 U.S. stores, and this would be its first in Wisconsin. Altar’d State is known for its boutique-style shopping experience and on-trend clothing, accessories, home décor and gifts. The retailer also runs charity campaigns such as Give Back and Mission Monday, and donates a portion of net proceeds to nonprofit organizations.
And tea retailer DAVIDsTEA will also open a store at The Corners, the company announced. It has not yet set an opening date.
The Corners, a mixed-use development, opened in April. Other attractions that have recently announced plans to join the retail development include Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt, CycleBar and Silverspot Cinema.
