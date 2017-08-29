The Corners adds two more stores

Altar’d State and DAVIDsTEA opening in October

by

August 29, 2017, 11:38 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/the-corners-adds-two-more-stores/

The Corners of Brookfield is adding two new stores to its roster.

Altar’d State is coming to The Corners in October.

Women’s fashion retailer Altar’d State will open a storefront at the development in October. The brand has more than 80 U.S. stores, and this would be its first in Wisconsin. Altar’d State is known for its boutique-style shopping experience and on-trend clothing, accessories, home décor and gifts. The retailer also runs charity campaigns such as Give Back and Mission Monday, and donates a portion of net proceeds to nonprofit organizations.

And tea retailer DAVIDsTEA will also open a store at The Corners, the company announced. It has not yet set an opening date.

The Corners, a mixed-use development, opened in April. Other attractions that have recently announced plans to join the retail development include Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt, CycleBar and Silverspot Cinema.

The Corners of Brookfield is adding two new stores to its roster.

Altar’d State is coming to The Corners in October.

Women’s fashion retailer Altar’d State will open a storefront at the development in October. The brand has more than 80 U.S. stores, and this would be its first in Wisconsin. Altar’d State is known for its boutique-style shopping experience and on-trend clothing, accessories, home décor and gifts. The retailer also runs charity campaigns such as Give Back and Mission Monday, and donates a portion of net proceeds to nonprofit organizations.

And tea retailer DAVIDsTEA will also open a store at The Corners, the company announced. It has not yet set an opening date.

The Corners, a mixed-use development, opened in April. Other attractions that have recently announced plans to join the retail development include Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt, CycleBar and Silverspot Cinema.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you think the group trying to bring back Midwest Express will be successful?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The hype and hope of Wisconn Valley

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Back to school = A perfect health check reminder
Back to school = A perfect health check reminder

Beyond the return to normalcy, back-to-school time offers an easy way to stay on top of critical annual health checks

by Paul Nobile

The pride of corporate citizenship
The pride of corporate citizenship

Thanks to the companies rolling up their sleeves and helping neighbors

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Estate Planning For Women: What You Need to Know
Revere’s Wells Street Tavern

09/14/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

10th Annual Multi-Chamber Networking Event in Waukesha Cty
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/21/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm