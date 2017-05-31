Summerfest unveils renovated Miller Lite Oasis

Includes renovated stage, new hospitality areas [PHOTO GALLERY]

by

May 31, 2017, 12:52 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/summerfest-unveils-renovated-miller-lite-oasis/

Milwaukee World Festival Inc. officials this morning offered a preview of the newly renovated Miller Lite Oasis area at Henry Maier Festival Park, which will soon host thousands of visitors when Summerfest kicks off in less than a month.

The project includes a renovated stage area, new viewing deck and redesigned bar areas, a hospitality deck expansion, new Summerfest Store and a new Miller Brew House space.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“In partnership with Miller, we are truly transforming this live performance venue with a completely new look to benefit all visitors at Henry Maier festival Park,” said Don Smiley, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival.

Construction began in October 2016 and is on schedule to be completed on Friday. It’s the first major upgrade to the Miller Lite Oasis since 2006.

Smiley declined to disclose the price of the renovation project.

The facade of the new stage incorporates design elements reminiscent of the historic Miller Brewery and Miller Valley in Milwaukee, Smiley said. The new design also offers improved sight lines by eliminating visual obstructions for a better viewing experience, he said.

The Miller Brew House, an entirely enclosed gathering space on the north side of the stage, will be open to public. It includes additional seating and a bar. Jim Kanter, MillerCoors general manager, said special promotions and games will be offered throughout the festival to draw visitors into the area. 

A new elevated viewing deck, called “Level Up,” offers an exclusive area overlooking the stage and includes a private bar and restrooms, seating and flatscreen TVs. Tickets to reserve a spot in the viewing deck will cost $100 per person.

Officials also unveiled the new Summerfest Store, a 1,300 square-foot air-conditioned building.

Some of the headliners at the Miller Lite Oasis stage this year include Flume, Bleachers, Ludacris, Walk The Moon, DNCE and Lee Brice.

Milwaukee World Festival Inc. officials this morning offered a preview of the newly renovated Miller Lite Oasis area at Henry Maier Festival Park, which will soon host thousands of visitors when Summerfest kicks off in less than a month.

The project includes a renovated stage area, new viewing deck and redesigned bar areas, a hospitality deck expansion, new Summerfest Store and a new Miller Brew House space.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“In partnership with Miller, we are truly transforming this live performance venue with a completely new look to benefit all visitors at Henry Maier festival Park,” said Don Smiley, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival.

Construction began in October 2016 and is on schedule to be completed on Friday. It’s the first major upgrade to the Miller Lite Oasis since 2006.

Smiley declined to disclose the price of the renovation project.

The facade of the new stage incorporates design elements reminiscent of the historic Miller Brewery and Miller Valley in Milwaukee, Smiley said. The new design also offers improved sight lines by eliminating visual obstructions for a better viewing experience, he said.

The Miller Brew House, an entirely enclosed gathering space on the north side of the stage, will be open to public. It includes additional seating and a bar. Jim Kanter, MillerCoors general manager, said special promotions and games will be offered throughout the festival to draw visitors into the area. 

A new elevated viewing deck, called “Level Up,” offers an exclusive area overlooking the stage and includes a private bar and restrooms, seating and flatscreen TVs. Tickets to reserve a spot in the viewing deck will cost $100 per person.

Officials also unveiled the new Summerfest Store, a 1,300 square-foot air-conditioned building.

Some of the headliners at the Miller Lite Oasis stage this year include Flume, Bleachers, Ludacris, Walk The Moon, DNCE and Lee Brice.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

What do you think Fiserv will decide to do with its corporate headquarters?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Harley shifts gears to attract new riders

Cover Story

Subscribe

  • Wantable prepares for its next growth spurt

    Rev Up

    by Arthur Thomas

    May 29, 2017

    Haircare was going to be Wantable Inc.’s third product category. The research was done and the company started talking to…

  • VibeTech could help astronauts

    Sheboygan startup has found physical therapy success

    by Molly Dill

    Last month, astronaut Col. Jeff Williams came to Spaceport Sheboygan to test a device that could help prevent muscle atrophy…

  • Fighting pinky fatigue

    Smartphone accessory inventors embark on product development

    by Molly Dill

    If you use a smartphone, you may be familiar with “pinky fatigue,” since the pinky holds the heaviest weight of the device…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Employee benefits for small businesses
Employee benefits for small businesses

These basic reminders can prevent costly mistakes

by Starie Thompson

Trade under Trump
Trade under Trump

President’s emerging trade policies lead to uncertainty

by Robert Gardenier

Make time for digital spring cleaning
Make time for digital spring cleaning

Tips for protecting valuable personal information and data

by Tom Kaczmarek

Building value for the future—not just for a sale
Building value for the future—not just for a sale

Creating an asset for continued growth and sustainability

by Joel Nettesheim

What an interesting world we live in!
What an interesting world we live in!

Shipping outside of the box – a breakdown on shipping specialized cargo

by Robert Gardenier

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

The Hidden Focus of the Smartest Business Owners
Embassy Suites Hotel

06/01/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

06/14/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am