Summerfest unveils renovated Miller Lite Oasis

Milwaukee World Festival Inc. officials this morning offered a preview of the newly renovated Miller Lite Oasis area at Henry Maier Festival Park, which will soon host thousands of visitors when Summerfest kicks off in less than a month.

The project includes a renovated stage area, new viewing deck and redesigned bar areas, a hospitality deck expansion, new Summerfest Store and a new Miller Brew House space.

“In partnership with Miller, we are truly transforming this live performance venue with a completely new look to benefit all visitors at Henry Maier festival Park,” said Don Smiley, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival.

Construction began in October 2016 and is on schedule to be completed on Friday. It’s the first major upgrade to the Miller Lite Oasis since 2006.

Smiley declined to disclose the price of the renovation project.

The facade of the new stage incorporates design elements reminiscent of the historic Miller Brewery and Miller Valley in Milwaukee, Smiley said. The new design also offers improved sight lines by eliminating visual obstructions for a better viewing experience, he said.

The Miller Brew House, an entirely enclosed gathering space on the north side of the stage, will be open to public. It includes additional seating and a bar. Jim Kanter, MillerCoors general manager, said special promotions and games will be offered throughout the festival to draw visitors into the area.

A new elevated viewing deck, called “Level Up,” offers an exclusive area overlooking the stage and includes a private bar and restrooms, seating and flatscreen TVs. Tickets to reserve a spot in the viewing deck will cost $100 per person.

Officials also unveiled the new Summerfest Store, a 1,300 square-foot air-conditioned building.

Some of the headliners at the Miller Lite Oasis stage this year include Flume, Bleachers, Ludacris, Walk The Moon, DNCE and Lee Brice.