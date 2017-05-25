Summerfest to serve 50 new food, beverage options

Innovative culinary creations such as deep-fried mojitos and waffle nachos hot fudge sundaes are among 50 new food and beverage options that will be served at the 50th edition of Summerfest.
The festival announced on Wednesday a list of new additions to its culinary lineup from more than 45 local vendors.
Along with the new food options, Summerfest said it will offer new “beverage experiences” as part of the renovation of the Miller Lite Oasis stage area, including an option to create a four-beverage flight from a list of 14 products at the Miller Long Bar.
Valentine Coffee will also join the festival this year, offering espresso drinks within the BMO Harris Pavilion area.
The new food options include:
- AJ Bombers Bacon Cheeseburger Combo
- Angelo’s Stuffed Pasta Pizza
- Auntie Anne’s bucket of pretzel nuggets
- Botanas non-alcoholic Horchata
- Cedar Crest Waffle Nachos Hot Fudge Sundae
- Chubby’s Cheesesteaks Spicy Pepper Jack Cheese Bites and Tater Tot & Bacon Cheesesteak
- Cousins Subs Big Cheese sub, as well as the option to add cheese curds to any sub
- Divino Burrata Caprese, Garlic Bread Sticks, and Dessert Pizza
- Famous Dave’s BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich
- Flannery’s Bar & Restaurant Blackened Chicken Panini, Buffalo Chicken Panini, Blackened Chicken Chopped Salad, and Loaded Fries.
- Greek Village Gyro Supreme and Keftedes (Greek meatballs)
- Island Noodles Island Slaw
- Louise’s Trattoria Short Rib Arancini with Truffle Cream
- Mader’s Beer Battered Bratwurst on a Stick and Bacon Spatzle “Mac” & Cheese
- Martino’s Pretzilla, Pretzilla with Pine River Beer Cheese, and Nachos with Pine River Mild Jalapeno Cheese
- Major Goolsby’s White Cheddar Cheese Curds
- Millie’s Italian Crusted Cheese Curds
- Peter Sciortino’s Bakery Jumbo Plain Cupcake, Jumbo Chocolate Oreo Cupcake, Jumbo Red Velvet Cupcake, Jumbo Salty Dog Cupcake, Salted Caramel Frappe and Coffee Frappe
- Pitch’s & Miss Katie’s Diner Walking Pasta and Fresh Cheese Curds
- Saz’s House-made Cheddar Potato Tots with BBQ Pork & Chives
- Saz’s Dockside Stuffed Bacon-Wrapped Jalapenos and Deep-Fried Bread Pudding Bites Ice Cream Sundae
- Solo Bacon Ravioli Completely Noodle-Less Ravioli
- Trinity Three Irish Pubs Loaded Potato Skins and Deep South Twister Dog
- Usinger’s Wurst Garden Jumbo Pretzel and Cheese & Sausage Plate
- Vagabond Flamin’ Hot Cheeto Tacos and Deep-Fried Mojito
- Venice Club Hand-Cut Fries with malt vinegar, Hand-Cut Truffle Fries sprinkled with parmesan cheese, and Pizza Lorina
- Ward’s House of Prime Ward’s Burger, Point Burger, and Peppercorn Burger
- Water Street Brewery Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich, Brew City Mac, Hot Bavarian Pretzel Twists, and Yard Bird Nachos
- Wong’s Wok Kowloon Beef, Appetizer Sampler, Fried Chicken and Crab Rangoon, Festival Plate, and Kowloon Beef with Chicken Fried Rice
New beverage options include:
- Blue Moon Summer Honey Wheat
- Henry’s Hard Soda-Grape, Henry’s Hard Sparkling-Lemon Lime, and Henry’s Hard Sparkling-Passion Fruit
- JoJo’s Martini Lounge Mojito-tini
- Lakefront Clutch Cargo Double IPA
- Lakefront El Wisco
- Lakefront Pils
- Leinenkugel’s Anniversary Lager
- Leinenkugel’s Canoe Paddler
- Life WTR
- Miller Lite Fresh Tank Beer
- Redd’s Blueberry Ale; Redd’s Peach Ale; and Redd’s Raspberry Ale
- Steel Reserved Spiked Watermelon
A complete list of Summerfest’s food and beverage options is available at http://summerfest.com/food-and-beverages/. The festival runs June 28-July 9.
