Summerfest to serve 50 new food, beverage options

Innovative culinary creations such as deep-fried mojitos and waffle nachos hot fudge sundaes are among 50 new food and beverage options that will be served at the 50th edition of Summerfest.

The festival announced on Wednesday a list of new additions to its culinary lineup from more than 45 local vendors.

Along with the new food options, Summerfest said it will offer new “beverage experiences” as part of the renovation of the Miller Lite Oasis stage area, including an option to create a four-beverage flight from a list of 14 products at the Miller Long Bar.

Valentine Coffee will also join the festival this year, offering espresso drinks within the BMO Harris Pavilion area.

The new food options include:

AJ Bombers Bacon Cheeseburger Combo

Angelo’s Stuffed Pasta Pizza

Auntie Anne’s bucket of pretzel nuggets

Botanas non-alcoholic Horchata

Cedar Crest Waffle Nachos Hot Fudge Sundae

Chubby’s Cheesesteaks Spicy Pepper Jack Cheese Bites and Tater Tot & Bacon Cheesesteak

Cousins Subs Big Cheese sub, as well as the option to add cheese curds to any sub

Divino Burrata Caprese, Garlic Bread Sticks, and Dessert Pizza

Famous Dave’s BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Flannery’s Bar & Restaurant Blackened Chicken Panini, Buffalo Chicken Panini, Blackened Chicken Chopped Salad, and Loaded Fries.

Greek Village Gyro Supreme and Keftedes (Greek meatballs)

Island Noodles Island Slaw

Louise’s Trattoria Short Rib Arancini with Truffle Cream

Mader’s Beer Battered Bratwurst on a Stick and Bacon Spatzle “Mac” & Cheese

Martino’s Pretzilla, Pretzilla with Pine River Beer Cheese, and Nachos with Pine River Mild Jalapeno Cheese

Major Goolsby’s White Cheddar Cheese Curds

Millie’s Italian Crusted Cheese Curds

Peter Sciortino’s Bakery Jumbo Plain Cupcake, Jumbo Chocolate Oreo Cupcake, Jumbo Red Velvet Cupcake, Jumbo Salty Dog Cupcake, Salted Caramel Frappe and Coffee Frappe

Pitch’s & Miss Katie’s Diner Walking Pasta and Fresh Cheese Curds

Saz’s House-made Cheddar Potato Tots with BBQ Pork & Chives

Saz’s Dockside Stuffed Bacon-Wrapped Jalapenos and Deep-Fried Bread Pudding Bites Ice Cream Sundae

Solo Bacon Ravioli Completely Noodle-Less Ravioli

Trinity Three Irish Pubs Loaded Potato Skins and Deep South Twister Dog

Usinger’s Wurst Garden Jumbo Pretzel and Cheese & Sausage Plate

Vagabond Flamin’ Hot Cheeto Tacos and Deep-Fried Mojito

Venice Club Hand-Cut Fries with malt vinegar, Hand-Cut Truffle Fries sprinkled with parmesan cheese, and Pizza Lorina

Ward’s House of Prime Ward’s Burger, Point Burger, and Peppercorn Burger

Water Street Brewery Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich, Brew City Mac, Hot Bavarian Pretzel Twists, and Yard Bird Nachos

Wong’s Wok Kowloon Beef, Appetizer Sampler, Fried Chicken and Crab Rangoon, Festival Plate, and Kowloon Beef with Chicken Fried Rice

New beverage options include:

Blue Moon Summer Honey Wheat

Henry’s Hard Soda-Grape, Henry’s Hard Sparkling-Lemon Lime, and Henry’s Hard Sparkling-Passion Fruit

Henry’s Hard Sparkling-Passion Fruit JoJo’s Martini Lounge Mojito-tini

Lakefront Clutch Cargo Double IPA

Lakefront El Wisco

Lakefront Pils

Leinenkugel’s Anniversary Lager

Leinenkugel’s Canoe Paddler

Life WTR

Miller Lite Fresh Tank Beer

Redd’s Blueberry Ale ; Redd’s Peach Ale ; and Redd’s Raspberry Ale

Steel Reserved Spiked Watermelon

A complete list of Summerfest’s food and beverage options is available at http://summerfest.com/food-and-beverages/. The festival runs June 28-July 9.