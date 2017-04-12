Summerfest announces grounds stage headliners

Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance today announced more than 100 headliner acts who will perform on its grounds stages during the 11-day music festival this summer.

Among the headliners are: The Shins, AWOLNATION, Andy Grammer, Tegan and Sara, Peter Frampton, REO Speedwagon, T-Pain, Spin Doctors, Phil Vassar, House of Pain, The Band Perry, Steve Miller Band, House of Pain, GGOOLLDD, Chicano Batman, Michelle Branch, Danny Gokey, Guster, Ziggy Marley, Shinedown and many more. The full list of headliners is available at Summerfest.com.

Milwaukee-based Summerfest operator Milwaukee World Festival Inc. has gradually been announcing its American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners. They are: Red Hot Chili Peppers with Deerhoof and Jack Irons; Luke Bryan with Brothers Osborne; Zac Brown Band; P!nk; The Chainsmokers; Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers with Chris Stapleton; Dierks Bentley with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi; Future, Big Sean & Migos; and the Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan and His Band, Sheryl Crow and more.

The grounds stage headliner announcement for Summerfest’s 50th year was shared with a national audience this year, when Jimmy Kimmel plugged it on his ABC show Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night. And Summerfest will stream some of the live performances free to a global audience with the help of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“Music is in the DNA of Jimmy Kimmel Live and the show has a passion for bringing great, one of a kind content to our fans,” said co-executive producer Doug Deluca. “Jumping in with Summerfest to launch such a big initiative made complete sense, they are the country’s largest music festival.”

Summerfest 2017 will be held at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee from June 28 to July 2 and July 4 to July 9.