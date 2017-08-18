Summer festival

This photo, taken circa 1925, shows some kind of festival at the lower end of East Wisconsin Avenue from Lincoln Memorial Drive, looking west. The U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building, as well as the now-former Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. headquarters, can be seen in the background. The gathering is near the present day Henry Maier Festival Park.
— This photo is from the Milwaukee Public Museum’s Photo Archives collection.
This photo, taken circa 1925, shows some kind of festival at the lower end of East Wisconsin Avenue from Lincoln Memorial Drive, looking west. The U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building, as well as the now-former Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. headquarters, can be seen in the background. The gathering is near the present day Henry Maier Festival Park.
— This photo is from the Milwaukee Public Museum’s Photo Archives collection.
Comments