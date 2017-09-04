Style: bags & totes

Style

by

September 04, 2017, 1:00 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/style-bags-totes/

Credit: Maredithe Meyer

Herschel Supply Co. Britannia Messenger

$100 at MODA3, Milwaukee

Available in black or black, blue and tan, this bag can be worn as a briefcase, shoulder bag or backpack, with durable straps on the other side. Its waterproof coating is perfect for an outdoor commute.

Credit: Maredithe Meyer

Handmade Leather Tote

$185 at Buorsajo Boutique, Milwaukee

Meg Rittgers, owner of Buorsajo, handcrafted this navy blue tote bag with the perfect size and durability to carry a laptop or work files to the office. She also makes custom laptop cases.

Credit: Maredithe Meyer

2-in-1 Tote

$44 at Access Boutique, Milwaukee

This silver and gold reversible tote is large enough to fit a laptop and a removable, matching purse that comes with it.

Credit: Maredithe Meyer

Urban Expressions Reversible Tote

$90 at Lela, Milwaukee

This tan and black basket weave tote can serve its purpose as a work bag during the day, but transform into an out-on-the-town bag in the evening. Its black leather tassel tie completes the look.

[caption id="attachment_327773" align="alignnone" width="350"] Credit: Maredithe Meyer[/caption]

Herschel Supply Co. Britannia Messenger

$100 at MODA3, Milwaukee

Available in black or black, blue and tan, this bag can be worn as a briefcase, shoulder bag or backpack, with durable straps on the other side. Its waterproof coating is perfect for an outdoor commute.

[caption id="attachment_327775" align="alignnone" width="255"] Credit: Maredithe Meyer[/caption]

Handmade Leather Tote

$185 at Buorsajo Boutique, Milwaukee

Meg Rittgers, owner of Buorsajo, handcrafted this navy blue tote bag with the perfect size and durability to carry a laptop or work files to the office. She also makes custom laptop cases.

[caption id="attachment_327774" align="alignnone" width="350"] Credit: Maredithe Meyer[/caption]

2-in-1 Tote

$44 at Access Boutique, Milwaukee

This silver and gold reversible tote is large enough to fit a laptop and a removable, matching purse that comes with it.

[caption id="attachment_327776" align="alignnone" width="255"] Credit: Maredithe Meyer[/caption]

Urban Expressions Reversible Tote

$90 at Lela, Milwaukee

This tan and black basket weave tote can serve its purpose as a work bag during the day, but transform into an out-on-the-town bag in the evening. Its black leather tassel tie completes the look.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Is Hans Weissgerber III's proposed beer garden at Pere Marquette Park downtown a good idea?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Gary Grunau makes some noise

Developer takes on his next Milwaukee project: Segregation

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Back to school = A perfect health check reminder
Back to school = A perfect health check reminder

Beyond the return to normalcy, back-to-school time offers an easy way to stay on top of critical annual health checks

by Paul Nobile

The pride of corporate citizenship
The pride of corporate citizenship

Thanks to the companies rolling up their sleeves and helping neighbors

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Estate Planning For Women: What You Need to Know
Revere’s Wells Street Tavern

09/14/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm

IBAW hosts 2017 Wisconsin Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin Club

09/15/20177:00 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm