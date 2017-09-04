Style: bags & totes

Herschel Supply Co. Britannia Messenger
Herschel Supply Co. Britannia Messenger
$100 at MODA3, Milwaukee
Available in black or black, blue and tan, this bag can be worn as a briefcase, shoulder bag or backpack, with durable straps on the other side. Its waterproof coating is perfect for an outdoor commute.[caption id="attachment_327775" align="alignnone" width="255"] Credit: Maredithe Meyer[/caption]
Handmade Leather Tote
$185 at Buorsajo Boutique, Milwaukee
Meg Rittgers, owner of Buorsajo, handcrafted this navy blue tote bag with the perfect size and durability to carry a laptop or work files to the office. She also makes custom laptop cases.[caption id="attachment_327774" align="alignnone" width="350"] Credit: Maredithe Meyer[/caption]
2-in-1 Tote
$44 at Access Boutique, Milwaukee
This silver and gold reversible tote is large enough to fit a laptop and a removable, matching purse that comes with it.[caption id="attachment_327776" align="alignnone" width="255"] Credit: Maredithe Meyer[/caption]
Urban Expressions Reversible Tote
$90 at Lela, Milwaukee
This tan and black basket weave tote can serve its purpose as a work bag during the day, but transform into an out-on-the-town bag in the evening. Its black leather tassel tie completes the look.
