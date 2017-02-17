Saz’s opening concession stand at UWM-Panther Arena

Saz’s Hospitality Group is opening a concession stand at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena tonight during the Milwaukee Admirals’ game against the Charlotte Checkers.

The permanent stand will be outside section 312 offering Saz’s sampler platter, barbecue pork sandwich and beer.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with Saz’s and to offer our fans the signature items that has made them a staple of Milwaukee festivals for many years,” Admirals owner/CEO Harris Turer said in a written statement.

Saz’s will offer concessions at all Admirals home games and other select events throughout the year under a new partnership Wisconsin Center District, which owns the arena.

“While we’ve always had a solid partnership, we’re very excited to expand our relationship with the Admirals,” Steve Sazama, founder and owner of Saz’s, said in a statement. “After many years of sponsorship, it’s only natural that we bring the taste of summer to the Admirals fans at Panther Arena.”

In March 2016, the Admirals signed a 10-year lease with the Wisconsin Center District to play their home games at the Panther Arena. The minor league hockey team had been playing at the BMO Harris Bradley Center but plans for the new Bucks arena did not include the Admirals.

Over the last year, $6.3 million in upgrades and improvements have been made to the venue.