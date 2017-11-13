Rosanna and Kevin Casper

The Franchise: Troy, Michigan-based Goldfish Swim School offers swim lessons and programming for children from four months to 12 years old. The business operates more than 65 franchise locations in 17 states and educates more than 50,000 swimmers per week.

December 2016

Rosanna Casper and husband Kevin Casper, a Milwaukee native and platform specialist at San Francisco-based Salesforce, were residing in California with their three kids when they decided to open Milwaukee’s first Goldfish Swim School location. They had gotten encouragement from family members who operate Goldfish franchises in Illinois, New Jersey and Philadelphia.

“From a business side, I loved watching my family bring Goldfish to their communities and we wanted to do the same for Milwaukee,” Rosanna Casper said.

March

The Caspers signed a lease for the facility at 12565 W. Feerick St. in Brookfield, near North 124th Street and West Capitol Drive.

“Finding property is the most challenging piece,” Casper said. “There has to be parking, it has to be a place where moms will want to take their kids, the building needs to be suitable.”

June

The Caspers moved their family from California to Milwaukee, just in time for the four-month renovation project on the existing building. When complete, the tropical-themed facility will house a custom-built, 90-degree pool, a snack bar and swim equipment shop, private family changing areas and a viewing area for parents.

November

The franchise will open for business with its first day of swim lessons on Nov. 28.

The franchisee fee

The fee to open one Goldfish location is $50,000. An owner can also purchase the franchise rights to an entire area for an additional $20,000.