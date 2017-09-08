Rock the Green music festival returns to Walker’s Point this weekend

Rock the Green, an environmental sustainability music festival, will return to the Reed Street Yards in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood this weekend with headliner Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals.

The event will run from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday with acts including D’Amato, Evan Christian Band, Reyna, Baio, Mondo Cozmo, Barns Courtney, Girls Rock Milwaukee, Devil Met Contention and Klassik.

Headliner Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals will take the stage at 9:15 p.m. Chad Pregracke, an environmentalist and founder of East Moline, Illinois-based nonprofit Living Lands and Waters, will also speak at the festival.

The event is aimed at raising awareness of sustainability and showcasing zero waste efforts through waste reclamation, recycling and composting.

The first Rock the Green festival was held at Veteran’s Park on Milwaukee’s lakefront in 2011 and returned in 2012, but then took a three-year hiatus due to lack of funding. The event returned last year thanks to dozens of local sponsors and moved to the Reed Street Yards.

This year’s event includes a two-day battery recycling collection hosted by the Responsible Battery Coalition. Each participant will receive a $25 discount to Rock the Green for recycling conventional vehicle batteries and a $5 discount for other batteries.

Batteries can be dropped off today until 4 p.m. at the Johnson Controls overflow parking lot, 6151 N. Baker Road in Glendale, and between 2-5 p.m. on Saturday near the box office at Reed Street Yards.

General admission tickets to Rock the Green cost $50 and VIP tickets cost $100.