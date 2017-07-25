Returning China Lights festival to be ’95 percent brand new’

The China Lights festival that visited the Boerner Botanical Gardens in Whitnall Park last year and drew huge crowds is returning for a second engagement, and organizers said the 2017 festival will be “95 percent brand new.”
“China Lights: The Magic Returns” will be at the Hales Corners gardens from Sept. 22 through Oct. 22.
Read more in a report from WISN-TV Channel 12, a media partner of BizTimes Milwaukee.
BizTimes Milwaukee reported in October the exhibit would be returning to Milwaukee this fall.
