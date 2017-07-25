Returning China Lights festival to be ’95 percent brand new’

Will run for a month this fall

July 25, 2017

The China Lights festival that visited the Boerner Botanical Gardens in Whitnall Park last year and drew huge crowds is returning for a second engagement, and organizers said the 2017 festival will be “95 percent brand new.”

“China Lights: The Magic Returns” will be at the Hales Corners gardens from Sept. 22 through Oct. 22.

Read more in a report from WISN-TV Channel 12, a media partner of BizTimes Milwaukee.

BizTimes Milwaukee reported in October the exhibit would be returning to Milwaukee this fall.

