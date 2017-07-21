Radio Milwaukee commissions neighborhood murals

Will be installed in Walker's Point, Near West Side

July 21, 2017, 12:51 PM

Milwaukee’s Near West Side and Walker’s Point neighborhoods will soon be home to two new murals, thanks to a new 88Nine Radio Milwaukee initiative.

The station recently received a grant from the Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s Mary L. Nohl Fund to commission two original murals on the north wall of Penfield Children’s Center, 833 N 26th St., and the north wall of Var Gallery, 643 S 2nd St.

Radio Milwaukee launched the mural initiative as an effort to give back to Milwaukee in recognition of the station’s 10th anniversary. Both murals are aimed at sparking community conversations.

Work on the Penfield Children’s Center mural is slated to take place from July 31 to Sept. 10. Artist Stacey Williams-Ng designed the 122-by-27-foot mural.

“As a long-time anchor and committed member of the Near West Side, we appreciate the opportunity to spark discussion about how we can work together to make our neighborhood an even better place,” said Jason Parry, vice president of development and communications at Penfield Children’s Center.

Work on the Var Gallery mural is expected to run from Sept. 1 through Oct. 6. Artists Katie Mullen and Jordan Pintar of BlackPaint Studios designed it.

“We want these pieces to propel dialogue,” 88Nine marketing director Alyssa Feuerer said. “By seeding thought-provoking messages through the city, we hope to encourage people to be more accepting and empathetic with their neighbors.”

Delafield-based Empire Painting has donated paint supplies to the project.

