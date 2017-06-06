ProHealth Care to provide sports medicine services at Carroll University

ProHealth Care has been selected to be the provider of sport medicine services to Carroll University’s student athletes, faculty, coaches and staff.

ProHealth Care is expected to serve more than 550 student athletes, faculty and staff members, including those involved in 22 NCAA Division III teams, under a new exclusive agreement with the university.

“The ProHealth services will help us continue to compete at the highest level possible and ensure that our athletes remain at the top of their game,” said Joe Baker, director of intercollegiate athletics at Carroll University.

ProHealth will provide sports medicine physicians, physical therapists and athletic trainers who will help Carroll athletes and prevent sports injuries. They also will provide initial treatment for athletic injuries, as well as rehabilitation and reconditioning services for injured athletes.

“Their expertise and services made sense for us to pursue this contract with ProHealth for the foreseeable future,” said Michael Schulist, assistant athletics director for media relations, operations and marketing at Carroll University. “They will provide therapy and health care services to our student athletes, which is a huge boost to the area. It will give our student athletes a lot of extra attention for minor injuries and recommending surgery if needed based off of ProHealth Care’s experience.”

Previously, the university contracted with Aurora Health Care for its sports medicine services.

“Providing these services to Carroll University is a natural extension of our sports medicine program,” said Julie Jackson, ProHealth Care’s vice president of operations. “Our team is highly trained in multi-level care that includes prevention, diagnosis, emergency care and rehabilitation of injuries and medical conditions.”

ProHealth provides sports medicine services to St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy in Delafield, as well as a host of high schools in Waukesha County.