ProHealth Care to provide sports medicine services at Carroll University

Will serve more than 550 student athletes, staff members

by

June 06, 2017, 10:44 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/prohealth-care-to-provide-sports-medicine-services-at-carroll-university/

ProHealth Care has been selected to be the provider of sport medicine services to Carroll University’s student athletes, faculty, coaches and staff.

ProHealth Care is expected to serve more than 550 student athletes, faculty and staff members, including those involved in 22 NCAA Division III teams, under a new exclusive agreement with the university.

“The ProHealth services will help us continue to compete at the highest level possible and ensure that our athletes remain at the top of their game,” said Joe Baker, director of intercollegiate athletics at Carroll University.

ProHealth will provide sports medicine physicians, physical therapists and athletic trainers who will help Carroll athletes and prevent sports injuries. They also will provide initial treatment for athletic injuries, as well as rehabilitation and reconditioning services for injured athletes.

“Their expertise and services made sense for us to pursue this contract with ProHealth for the foreseeable future,” said Michael Schulist, assistant athletics director for media relations, operations and marketing at Carroll University. “They will provide therapy and health care services to our student athletes, which is a huge boost to the area. It will give our student athletes a lot of extra attention for minor injuries and recommending surgery if needed based off of ProHealth Care’s experience.”

Previously, the university contracted with Aurora Health Care for its sports medicine services. 

“Providing these services to Carroll University is a natural extension of our sports medicine program,” said Julie Jackson, ProHealth Care’s vice president of operations. “Our team is highly trained in multi-level care that includes prevention, diagnosis, emergency care and rehabilitation of injuries and medical conditions.”

ProHealth provides sports medicine services to St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy in Delafield, as well as a host of high schools in Waukesha County.

ProHealth Care has been selected to be the provider of sport medicine services to Carroll University’s student athletes, faculty, coaches and staff.

ProHealth Care is expected to serve more than 550 student athletes, faculty and staff members, including those involved in 22 NCAA Division III teams, under a new exclusive agreement with the university.

“The ProHealth services will help us continue to compete at the highest level possible and ensure that our athletes remain at the top of their game,” said Joe Baker, director of intercollegiate athletics at Carroll University.

ProHealth will provide sports medicine physicians, physical therapists and athletic trainers who will help Carroll athletes and prevent sports injuries. They also will provide initial treatment for athletic injuries, as well as rehabilitation and reconditioning services for injured athletes.

“Their expertise and services made sense for us to pursue this contract with ProHealth for the foreseeable future,” said Michael Schulist, assistant athletics director for media relations, operations and marketing at Carroll University. “They will provide therapy and health care services to our student athletes, which is a huge boost to the area. It will give our student athletes a lot of extra attention for minor injuries and recommending surgery if needed based off of ProHealth Care’s experience.”

Previously, the university contracted with Aurora Health Care for its sports medicine services. 

“Providing these services to Carroll University is a natural extension of our sports medicine program,” said Julie Jackson, ProHealth Care’s vice president of operations. “Our team is highly trained in multi-level care that includes prevention, diagnosis, emergency care and rehabilitation of injuries and medical conditions.”

ProHealth provides sports medicine services to St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy in Delafield, as well as a host of high schools in Waukesha County.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

What do you think Fiserv will decide to do with its corporate headquarters?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Harley shifts gears to attract new riders

Cover Story

Subscribe

  • Wantable prepares for its next growth spurt

    Rev Up

    by Arthur Thomas

    May 29, 2017

    Haircare was going to be Wantable Inc.’s third product category. The research was done and the company started talking to…

  • VibeTech could help astronauts

    Sheboygan startup has found physical therapy success

    by Molly Dill

    Last month, astronaut Col. Jeff Williams came to Spaceport Sheboygan to test a device that could help prevent muscle atrophy…

  • Fighting pinky fatigue

    Smartphone accessory inventors embark on product development

    by Molly Dill

    If you use a smartphone, you may be familiar with “pinky fatigue,” since the pinky holds the heaviest weight of the device…

More Stories

More BizInsights

What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?
What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?

Clarifying the President’s idea of assessing a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico

by Robert Gardenier

Can small employers afford on-site healthcare services?
Can small employers afford on-site healthcare services?

You bet your Betamax

by Paul Nobile

Employee benefits for small businesses
Employee benefits for small businesses

These basic reminders can prevent costly mistakes

by Starie Thompson

Trade under Trump
Trade under Trump

President’s emerging trade policies lead to uncertainty

by Robert Gardenier

Make time for digital spring cleaning
Make time for digital spring cleaning

Tips for protecting valuable personal information and data

by Tom Kaczmarek

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

06/14/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm